VA Pittsburgh surgeon recognized for outstanding achievement in research

A VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System surgeon received the highest honor for VA health services researchers from VA health care leaders during the 2025 National VA Research Week Kick Off Awards ceremony.

Dr. Daniel Hall accepted the Under Secretary’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Health Systems Research on behalf of his team for their work developing the lifesaving innovation the Surgical Pause.

This innovation identifies high-risk, frail patients at the bedside so surgeons and patients can make informed decisions on the patient’s surgical treatment plan.

Hall’s work increases survival rates, reduces complications and lowers costs, all while providing the best patient-centered care.

“This work would not be possible in any other environment than VA,” said Hall when he received the award. “It is only within VA that shares a unified mission toward the Veteran that the incentives are properly aligned with the kind of leadership and the kind of resources that was able to take this idea to national scale in such a short period of time.”

VA Pittsburgh Director Donald Koenig said VA is honored to assist investigators such as Hall in finding innovative ways to improve the health of Veterans.

“Dr. Hall and his team’s work with the Surgical Pause is just one of the many ways our providers, investigators and support staff at VA Pittsburgh work together to develop health care innovations to improve the lives of those who served,” said Koenig.

Forty-two VA medical centers nationwide and many private health care entities globally have adopted the Surgical Pause. Thirty-three more VA medical facilities are in the process of adopting it.

Hall’s award includes $50,000 per year for up to three years to supplement his ongoing research. In addition to Hall, five other VA investigators from around the nation were recognized for groundbreaking research aimed at helping Veterans—and all Americans—live longer, more meaningful lives.

“We have the most dedicated researchers with the best mission in government to care for our nation’s Veterans,” said Dr. Steven L. Lieberman, VA’s acting Under Secretary for Health. “This, combined with the commitment of Veterans serving their fellow Veterans and the nation, fuels VA’s legacy of innovation.”