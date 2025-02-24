DME Service Solutions Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

DME Service Solutions Founder

CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DME Service Solutions , a leading provider of Healthcare Outsourcing Services, today announced its IT Cloud Infrastructure platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security – reinforcing its commitment to delivering the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance.This accomplishment solidifies DME’s position as a trusted outsourcing partner for healthcare organizations, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and operational reliability.“Security and operational integrity are integral to everything we do and achieving HITRUST r2 reflects the robust systems and processes we’ve built to ensure that our clients experience seamless, secure, and compliant service delivery,” Richard Lee, CEO of DME Service Solutions further adds, “This certification is another step in our journey to continually enhance operational excellence.”HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that the organization has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places DME Service Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.“Our clients count on us to manage critical operations and safeguard sensitive data,” Ryan Holbrook, President of DME Service Solutions shares, “Achieving HITRUST r2 certification demonstrates our commitment to being a reliable partner they can trust, providing them with the assurance they need to focus on patient care and organizational growth.”The achievement underscores DME Service Solutions’ focus on delivering secure, scalable, and efficient outsourcing solutions for healthcare providers, offering peace of mind in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.“HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. “HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates DME Service Solutions is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”

