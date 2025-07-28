Join MDC and NDA Aug. 26 for “Wildflowers and Whitetails” webinar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners, land managers, and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free webinar on open-land management practices to enhance white-tailed deer habitat on their properties.

This live Zoom webinar on “Wildflowers and Whitetails” will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. It will begin with a presentation by the MDC private lands deer biologist followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.

Save this link for the free Zoom webinar on “Wildflowers and Whitetails” and click on it on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.: short.mdc.mo.gov/4tY

LONG LINK: us06web.zoom.us/j/87901384930?pwd=cQpnUMDuLWGWscUS4AL4D0OArDG5uI.1#success

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

This webinar is the third presentation within MDC’s and NDA’s free 2025 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom. The final upcoming webinar within the series will be Utilizing Prescribed Fire for Deer Management and will be held on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Watch the previous webinar on Forests, Woodlands, and Whitetails at youtube.com/watch?v=3lsLhavOJac.

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management