MDC’s Northwest Regional Office to buy select seeds from the public during August collection

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Northwest Regional Office will buy select tree and shrub seeds from the public in August ahead of a larger collection period later in the season. People can bring approved seeds to the office on Friday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 28 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

MDC’s George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking conducts these seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

The station at the Northwest Regional Office will accept the following seeds in August:

Black Cherry: $6.00 per pound Fruit must be ripe (black in color)

Hazelnut: $4.75 per pound Must be mature. Husk should be brown, and seed should be loose in husk.

Paw Paw: $1.50 per pound Fruit must be ripe and soft.

Wild Plum: $1.95 per pound Fruit must be ripe and red, yellow, or orange in color. No green or partially green fruit.



MDC reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. Call the Northwest Regional Office at 816-271-3100 to confirm seed needs before collecting. MDC also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

A special use permit will be required to collect seeds on conservation areas. More information can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/permits/special-use-permits.

The Northwest Regional Office is located at 701 James McCarthy Drive on the Missouri Western State College campus. To inquire about free collection bags and labels or to schedule an alternative drop-off time, call MDC Forester Timothy Wolfe at 816-271-3100 ext. 1437.



