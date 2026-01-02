Experience hunting without leaving the room during MDC deer hunting simulator program Jan. 17 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Step into the woods without ever leaving the room! Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for the Aim Smart: Deer Hunting Simulator Experience Saturday, Jan. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This engaging and educational program uses a deer hunting simulator that allows participants to engage in a realistic deer hunting experience without the use of real weapons. The event is designed for both teens and adults and is a safe and engaging way to learn about responsible hunting, wildlife conservation, and marksmanship.

The program is free, but spots are limited and advanced registration is required online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214349.

Questions can be emailed to MDC Naturalist Nikki King at Nikki.King@mdc.mo.gov.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.