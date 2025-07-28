Gideon Asen Law Firm Welcomes Joe Foltz as Director of Case Intake, Evaluation & Core Cases Unit

Joseph Foltz, Gideon Asen LLC

Gideon Asen is proud to announce the hiring of Joe Foltz as its first Director of Gideon Asen's Case Intake, Evaluation & Core Case Unit.

AUBURN, ME, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gideon Asen , a leading national law firm specializing in medical malpractice and personal injury claims in Maine and throughout Northern New England, is proud to announce the hiring of Joe Foltz as its first Director of Gideon Asen's Case Intake, Evaluation & Core Case Unit.Joe began his career at a plaintiff's subrogation and property damage firm, where he gained valuable insight into maximizing client recoveries while streamlining case processes. Joe was also responsible for the management of other attorneys."Joe's proven track record of meticulous case evaluation and client-centered advocacy makes him a standout addition to our team," said Ben Gideon. "His dedication to securing optimal outcomes aligns perfectly with our firm's commitment to excellence."A lifelong resident of Maine, Joe earned his undergraduate degree in History and his Juris Doctor from the University of Maine School of Law. He has deep roots in the Bangor area and currently resides in the Lewiston/Auburn area.In his new position at Gideon Asen, Joe will oversee all new case intakes and will lead preliminary evaluations, investigation, and workup of personal injury cases. His role is designed to ensure each matter receives prompt, thorough assessment and aligns with the best legal strategies.About Gideon AsenGideon Asen is a nationally recognized law firm renowned for its work in complex medical malpractice and personal injury cases , advocating tirelessly for clients seeking maximum compensation and compassionate representation. Based in Maine, Gideon Asen primarily represents clients in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

