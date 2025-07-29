Oliva Gibbs opens San Antonio office, deepens presence in Eagle Ford Shale

Oliva Gibbs opens sixth office nationwide, targeting South Texas energy market

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs, a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas matters, has opened a new office in San Antonio, expanding its footprint in South Texas and the Eagle Ford Shale. Stephen Little , a board-certified attorney in Oil, Gas, and Mineral Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, will manage the San Antonio office. Little has provided legal counsel on title and transactional matters to oil and gas companies in shale plays across Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania.“Each basin presents different legal frameworks and title issues,” Little said. “This office allows us to address regional challenges in South Texas with local access and multi-jurisdictional experience.”Oliva Gibbs offers legal services related to title examination, A&D transactions, surface use negotiations, and litigation in oil and gas producing regions across the United States. From San Antonio, the firm will assist clients with matters such as pooling and unitization disputes, ownership structure analysis, and title issues common in legacy South Texas mineral estates.“The legal landscape in the Eagle Ford and South Texas involves complex title chains and rapidly evolving regulatory needs,” co-owner Zack Oliva said. “Expanding into San Antonio allows us to meet those needs more directly.”“This addition supports our approach to being accessible in high-activity regions where legal and operational decisions intersect,” co-owner Brad Gibbs said. “Our goal is to provide timely legal support that aligns with industry movement.”The San Antonio office is the firm’s third location in Texas and sixth nationally. Oliva Gibbs also maintains offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. The firm advises clients on title, transactions, regulatory compliance, and litigation across multiple U.S. shale basins.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm’s attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers clear legal solutions for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide.Media contactMegan DeanMarketing & Communications Managerpr@oglawyers.com

