Niagara Metals and Erie County Fair team up for 'Scholar Smash'

Come check out the Scholar Smash at the Erie Country Fair on August 15th.

Smash a car for a cause! Join Niagara Metals at the Fair Aug 15, 11–7. $5 swings benefit Erie Co. Ag Society Scholarships. Must be 18+. Gear provided.

We’re excited to do something a little different this year. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it gives people a safe way to let loose while supporting a cause that really matters to our team.” — Phil Pecoraro, Director of Operations, Niagara Metals

HAMBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niagara Metals is bringing the sledgehammers to the Erie County Fair.On Friday, August 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., fairgoers can take a $5 swing at a junk car with every hit supporting the Erie County Agricultural Society Scholarship Fund. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it’s for a great cause: helping local students pursue careers in agriculture, trades, and other hands-on fields.Niagara Metals is one of Western New York’s largest full-service scrap metal recyclers, with deep roots in Buffalo and beyond. They operate five locations across the region and are known for clean, efficient scrap yards, fair pricing, and a firm commitment to sustainability. From industrial clients to local homeowners, they handle thousands of pounds of recyclable material every day and now they’re inviting the public to get in on the action.The concept is simple: you gear up, sign a waiver, and take a swing. It’s located right next to the popular Touch-a-Truck exhibit, so families will be nearby and cheering. Participants must be 18 or older, and all safety equipment will be provided. On-site staff will be monitoring the action to keep things safe and orderly.For Niagara Metals, this event is more than just a bit of fairground fun... it’s a perfect fit. Smashing a car with a sledgehammer might sound wild, but it ties directly into what they do every day: breaking down old materials and giving them new life. It’s a symbolic and satisfying way to promote recycling, community support, and future-focused giving.All proceeds will go directly to the Erie County Agricultural Society Scholarship Fund, which supports students heading into agricultural and technical careers. These are the next generation of welders, builders, engineers, and environmental stewards, the very backbone of industries that Niagara Metals works with every day.This kind of creative, high-energy fundraising reflects Niagara Metals’ personality: gritty, community-driven, and never afraid to try something new. From Earth Day cleanups to loyalty programs and youth outreach, the company consistently invests in its region and this event is no exception.So whether you're looking to blow off some steam, support a good cause, or just make some noise, stop by and take a swing. One swing at a time, Niagara Metals is helping turn scrap into opportunity.

