Come join for an Earth Day Celebration on April 22nd! Transform your metal waste into environmental impact at Niagara Metals! We're a full-service scrap metal recycling facility open to both businesses and the public. Turn your unwanted metal into sustainability—and get paid doing it!

Niagara Metals and WNY Trash Mob Team Up for Earth Day Celebration on April 22nd

WNY Trash Mob is built on the idea that ordinary people can do extraordinary things with just a trash bag and some time.” — Hy Carrel

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Chuck MuléRegional Manager, Sales & MarketingNiagara Metalscmule@niagarametals.comNiagara Metals and WNY Trash Mob Team Up for Earth Day Celebration on April 22ndNiagara Metals will host a free, public Earth Day event on Tuesday, April 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Hertel Avenue location, bringing the community together around local sustainability efforts.The celebration will spotlight WNY Trash Mob and their Earth Day Cleanup Contest while encouraging responsible recycling and metal diversion from landfills. The event will feature free lunch provided by Mineo & Sapio Street Eats, along with opportunities to meet community cleanup organizers and learn more about green recycling solutions.“This is about making sustainability real and visible,” said Chuck Mulé, Regional Manager of Sales & Marketing at Niagara Metals. “Whether it’s scrapping responsibly or joining a neighborhood cleanup, Earth Day is a reminder that we all have a part to play. We’re proud to open our doors and celebrate those efforts with the Buffalo community.”“WNY Trash Mob is built on the idea that ordinary people can do extraordinary things with just a trash bag and some time,” said Hy Carrel, organizer of the Earth Day Cleanup Contest. “Partnering with Niagara Metals for this event helps amplify that message and recognize the volunteers cleaning up our streets every day.”The event is free and open to the public. First-time recyclers and seasoned scrappers alike are encouraged to attend. Guests will learn about Niagara Metals' recycling process, connect with local environmental advocates, and enjoy a community lunch in honor of Earth Day.Niagara Metals – 761 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NYTuesday, April 22nd, 202511:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.FREE LUNCH from Mineo & Sapio Street EatsPhoto opportunities and press availability will be provided on-site, including interviews with Niagara Metals and WNY Trash Mob representatives, as well as community cleanup participants.

