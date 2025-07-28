Eaton Fire Senior Summit Returns to Support Black Seniors Rebuilding After Devastation
Lena L. Kennedy leads the Summit Series, offering seniors resources like insurance help, contractors, housing recovery, self-care, and support manuals.
The day’s agenda offers seniors meaningful opportunities to connect directly with construction companies, landscapers, and other rebuilding experts. Additionally, wellness and self-care services, including massage therapy and counseling, will be available. Each senior will receive a physical resource guidebook to ensure essential information remains easily accessible. In addition, Neighborhood Housing Services will offer legal services to help families prepare their Family Trusts.
Attendees will also hear from experts and elected officials who will share important updates and guidance to help navigate the rebuilding process with strength and resilience. Featured speakers include Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang, LA County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Pasadena District 1 Councilmember Tyron Hampton, and U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, who will address recovery efforts and ongoing community support.
To honor and support the resilience of our local seniors, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Attendees will also receive swag bags, and a limited number of cash stipends. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start promptly at 9:30 a.m.
This gathering is a powerful testament to our community’s commitment to not only rebuilding homes but also restoring lives—with compassion, dignity, care, and hope.
Echo Hattix
Echoing Soundz
echohattix@echoingsoundz.net
Visit us on social media:
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.