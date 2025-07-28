Eaton Fire Senior Summit Returns to Support Black Seniors Rebuilding After Devastation

2nd Summit For Senior Victims of the California Fires. Focus: Rebuilding With Resilience

Lena L. Kennedy leads the Summit Series, offering seniors resources like insurance help, contractors, housing recovery, self-care, and support manuals.

Our seniors are the most vulnerable citizens affected by the LA Fires the Eaton Fire ranks the deadliest. We are the voice for the people who need thier voices heard. The summit will provide answers. ” — Lena L. Kennedy, CEO of Community Women Vital Voices.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of its first summit, the Eaton Fire Senior Summit Series #2 will be held on Saturday, August 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Hilton Hotel, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Created by Community Women Vital Voices, led by CEO Lena Louise Kennedy, the summit is dedicated to helping Black senior citizens recover and rebuild after the devastating Eaton Fire. This event is designed to meet seniors where they are, providing practical, in-person resources rather than relying on digital access.The day’s agenda offers seniors meaningful opportunities to connect directly with construction companies, landscapers, and other rebuilding experts. Additionally, wellness and self-care services, including massage therapy and counseling, will be available. Each senior will receive a physical resource guidebook to ensure essential information remains easily accessible. In addition, Neighborhood Housing Services will offer legal services to help families prepare their Family Trusts.Attendees will also hear from experts and elected officials who will share important updates and guidance to help navigate the rebuilding process with strength and resilience. Featured speakers include Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang, LA County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Pasadena District 1 Councilmember Tyron Hampton, and U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, who will address recovery efforts and ongoing community support.To honor and support the resilience of our local seniors, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Attendees will also receive swag bags, and a limited number of cash stipends. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start promptly at 9:30 a.m.This gathering is a powerful testament to our community’s commitment to not only rebuilding homes but also restoring lives—with compassion, dignity, care, and hope.

