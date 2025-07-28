Industrial Wireless Solution Market anticipated to reach US$10.893 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.10%

The industrial wireless solution market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% from US$6.435 billion in 2025 to US$10.893 billion by 2030.

The industrial wireless solution market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% from US$6.435 billion in 2025 to US$10.893 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the industrial wireless solution market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.893 billion by 2030.The industrial wireless solution market has been experiencing significant growth and innovation in recent years. With the increasing demand for automation and connectivity in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation, the market is expected to continue its upward trend.This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the need for real-time data monitoring and control in industrial processes.One of the key drivers of this market growth is the increasing use of wireless sensors and devices in industrial settings. These devices provide a cost-effective and efficient solution for monitoring and controlling various processes, eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming wired installations. Additionally, the advancements in wireless communication technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6 have further accelerated the adoption of industrial wireless solutions.The market is also witnessing a surge in demand for cloud-based industrial wireless solutions, as they offer enhanced scalability, flexibility, and remote access capabilities. This has led to the development of innovative solutions such as wireless sensor networks, wireless mesh networks, and wireless gateways, catering to the diverse needs of different industries.As the industrial wireless solution market continues to grow and evolve, it presents numerous opportunities for businesses to improve their operations and increase efficiency. With the ongoing advancements in technology and the increasing focus on automation and connectivity, the market is expected to witness even more growth and innovation in the coming years.In conclusion, the industrial wireless solution market is a dynamic and rapidly expanding industry, driven by the need for automation and real-time data monitoring in various industrial sectors. With the continuous advancements in technology and the growing demand for wireless solutions, the market is poised for further growth and innovation in the near future.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/industrial-wireless-solution-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the industrial wireless solution market that have been covered are Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Moxa Inc., Belden Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the industrial wireless solution market as follows:By Type:• Wireless Sensors• Wireless Routers• Wireless Access Points• Communication ModulesBy Technology:• WiFi• Bluetooth• Zibgee• OthersBy Application:• Real-Time Monitoring• Asset Tracking• Process Automation• Data Communication• OthersBy End-User Industry:• Manufacturing• Oil & Gas• Automotive• Energy & Utilities• OthersBy geography:• Americas• Europe Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Cisco Systems Inc.• Siemens AG• Honeywell International Inc.• Rockwell Automation• Emerson Electric Company• ABB Ltd.• Moxa Inc.• Belden Inc.• Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG• Yokogawa Electric Corporation• Advantech Co., Ltd.• HMS NetworksReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence.Report Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Wireless Connectivity Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wireless-connectivity-market • Wireless Gigabit Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wireless-gigabit-market • Network as a Service (NaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-as-a-service-naas-market • 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.