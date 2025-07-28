Chatki.Bet Appoints Absolute Digital Media as Global SEO and Performance Marketing Partner For Their Online Casino

Chatki.Bet Partners with Absolute Digital Media – The World’s Leading SEO Agency for iGaming and Sports Betting

The iGaming space moves fast – and most agencies just can’t keep up. At Absolute, we combine deep sector knowledge with aggressive execution to drive serious commercial results for our clients.” — Ben Austin

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatki.Bet, a rising force in the crypto iGaming and casino space, has officially named Absolute Digital Media as its SEO and performance marketing agency of choice. The move follows Absolute’s rapid emergence as the global leader in SEO and digital growth for gambling, casino, and sports betting brands.

As the industry continues to shift toward digital dominance and decentralised payments, Chatki.Bet’s decision underscores a wider trend: iGaming operators are demanding specialist partners who understand their markets, their metrics, and their audience – not generic agencies with surface-level knowledge.

Chatki.Bet is known for its unique blend of social interaction, seamless crypto transactions, and high-converting casino gameplay. With ambitious plans to scale globally, they’ve selected Absolute Digital Media for their proven ability to increase traffic, deposits, and GGR through smart, scalable SEO and performance campaigns.

“We’re not just an SEO agency. We’re a growth partner for serious iGaming operators,” said Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media.

“Chatki.Bet choosing us is no coincidence. The smartest brands in the space are looking past fluff and towards performance, strategy, and true specialism. That’s what we do. We know how to scale casino and betting sites because we live and breathe this industry.”

With headquarters in London and Dubai, Absolute Digital Media offers global support and region-specific strategies – from LATAM (Latin America) to the MENA (Middle East and Northern Africa) region and SEA (South East Asia). Their team of casino and igaming senior SEO specialists, CRO analysts, paid media experts and conversion copywriters operate with one focus: results that move the needle. Absolute Digital Media don't just drive traffic to their clients sites, they concentrate on metrics that really matter within the sector to board members, increasing FTDs and GGR, something that most other agencies neglect.

The agency is also one of the few in the space to offer crypto payment options, aligning with the demands of modern operators looking for agility, anonymity, and speed.

This partnership marks another milestone in Absolute’s journey to becoming the #1 performance marketing agency in the global iGaming and sports betting space – a title now reinforced by client results, reputation, and growing demand.

