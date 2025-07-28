Rezolve.ai Warns: ITSM Without Agentic AI Is Already Legacy

Delaying Adoption Puts Budgets and Careers at Risk, Company Says

In modern ITSM the AI must be everywhere you look. It does more than summarize. It decides when something is too complex for self-service and automatically engages a technician.” — Manish Sharma, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai today issued an industry alert to IT leaders: service management platforms that have not incorporated generative and agentic AI are now functionally legacy, regardless of whether they run in the cloud or on-premises. Mounting budget pressure and rising expectations for always-on employee support are exposing organizations that remain dependent on ticket-centric, rules-driven systems.

“Not taking action is also taking a decision, and it is a risky one for both your organization and your own career,” said Manish Sharma, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai.

Why the Urgency

Rezolve.ai’s assessment places the tipping point at roughly two and a half years. Enterprises that have not begun the transition to generative and agentic AI within that window are already behind the market curve. Surface-level chatbots bolted onto legacy tools are not enough. Agentic AI must be woven throughout the ITSM fabric across incident, problem and change workflows so that intelligence sits wherever work happens.

Independent analyst research underscores the timing: Gartner predicts that by 2026 more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or models, up from less than 5% in 2023.

What Makes Agentic AI Different

Rezolve.ai highlights two defining capabilities that separate agentic AI from traditional automation:

Advanced Reasoning – Interprets intent, evaluates content complexity and user context, and selects the right action: answer in chat, guide a workflow, or escalate.

Action-Oriented Intelligence – Initiates processes, creates or enriches tickets, triggers automations and routes work based on policy, skill and system state.

Impact Across the Enterprise

Organizations adopting an agentic model report material gain across three stakeholder groups:

Employee Experience – Native access in collaboration hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Slack removes tool-hopping. Employees get 24/7, natural-language assistance, tuned to role, location and permissions.

Technician Productivity – Automated classification, routing and trend detection reduce queue noise. Interactions are converted into curated knowledge, freeing staff to focus on high-value engineering projects.

Leadership Visibility – Conversational analytics replace static dashboards. Leaders ask operational questions in plain language (for example, “How many issues closed without human touch in the last 24 hours?”) and get immediate, contextual answers.

Enterprise Search Where Work Gets Done

Rezolve.ai positions enterprise search as a workflow trigger, not a disconnected knowledge silo. When employees look for an answer, the platform can retrieve content, launch automation, reach an expert or open a ticket in context. Consolidating search within ITSM also reduces the cost and complexity of supporting multiple overlapping AI tools.

From Scripts to Problem Statements

Looking ahead, Rezolve.ai expects a rapid shift from brittle “if-then-else” scripts and traditional RPA to intent- and problem-driven automation that adapts in real time, selecting diagnostic steps and remediation paths dynamically. Step-based tools that require manual upkeep risk fast obsolescence as agentic systems learn from outcomes and scale across domains.

Call to Action for IT Leaders

Budget resets are coming. IT leaders operating on ticket-centric systems without embedded AI face higher support costs, slower resolution, and credibility risk when executive teams demand transformation. Acting now protects operating margins and professional standing.

Rezolve.ai offers assessments, readiness scoring and guided implementation programs to help enterprises move from legacy workflows to modern, agentic ITSM operations.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai delivers agentic AI for modern workplace support. The platform combines advanced reasoning, conversational experience, and action automation to transform IT service management and enterprise productivity. It integrates with collaboration platforms, existing IT tools and enterprise data sources to resolve issues faster and reduce support spend.

Get in touch: https://www.rezolve.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.