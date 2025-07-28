A New Chapter in Sustainability Blooms at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with the Launch of Its ECO Park

Guests at the nursery farm at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Eco Park at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives has announced the opening of its ECO Park, a dedicated space that aims to strengthen the resort’s environmental sustainability initiatives while offering guests a closer look at eco-conscious hospitality in practice.The ECO Park is part of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) journey in the Maldives. The newly launched park features over 260 plants brought in from India and Sri Lanka and includes an on-site administrative office to coordinate and monitor green initiatives. Designed to serve both operational and educational functions, the park reflects the resort’s long-term commitment to sustainable practices.As part of the opening, guests staying at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives were invited to take part in a tree-planting programme at the park’s nursery, which is expected to evolve into a butterfly garden. The guest experience also included guided visits to the resort’s incinerator and organic waste digester, which support the property’s waste management efforts.The tour concluded with a visit to the resort’s organic garden, where a selection of produce is grown on-site and used in the preparation of guest meals. The initiative highlights how food sustainability is integrated into the resort’s daily operations.“Our vision goes beyond creating beautiful stays,” said Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives. “Through the ECO Park, we aim to connect our guests to the environment they enjoy here and help them understand how hospitality and sustainability can thrive side by side.”Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives plans to expand the ECO Park in the coming months, adding further biodiversity features and interactive learning components. The initiative forms part of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ wider strategy to implement nature-based solutions and community engagement across its Maldivian properties.Guests planning their visits during the winter season can benefit from a current offer available for stays of four nights or more. The package includes complimentary speedboat transfers and added in-resort experiences. Bookings are open until 31 October 2025 for stays between 1 May 2025 and 31 October 2026.

