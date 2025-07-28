National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola discusses crime combatting efforts in South Africa

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has met with all nine provincial commissioners for each province during a scheduled board of commissioners (BOC) meeting to discuss crime combatting efforts in the country.

The BOC is the highest decision-making body of the SAPS inclusive of all provincial commissioners, divisional commissioners and the acting national head for the directorate for priority crime investigation (DPCI).

During the meeting, General Fannie Masemola highlighted his satisfaction that organised crime syndicates in the country are being dismantled, dislodged, displaced and arrested.

The comments made by the Lesotho police chief, Advocate Borotho Matsoso were high on the agenda.

A preliminary report from the crime intelligence division was discussed in which intelligence structures have highlighted that they have heightened their operations to investigate allegations made and where necessary, track down and takedown such illegal activities.

The DPCI also known as the HAWKS crimes against the state (CATS) unit has also been roped in to investigate. Various searches have been undertaken by CATS at various identified farms and no such evidence has been found to date.

Further to this, the national commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has reached out to the Lesotho police chief where the two commissioners discussed the allegations made by Advocate Matsoso. Both commissioners agreed that both law enforcement agencies intelligence structures are on the ground to investigate the existence of such camps.

General Fannie Masemola assures all people living in South Africa that the safety and security of the people of SA is of paramount importance and anyone who is found to be in the country committing illegal acts will face the full might of the law.

To this effect, intelligence structures and operatives are on the ground to establish facts.

South Africans are urged not to panic or worry as police from both countries remain on high alert.

