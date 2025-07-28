Defence on SA firms registering notable trade leads at International Defence Exhibition in Türkiye

South African defence sector companies are generating significant trade leads at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF), currently underway in Istanbul, Türkiye. These companies, supported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), are exhibiting their innovative, proudly South African products and services in the South African National Pavilion. The exhibition, which began on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, will run until Sunday, 27 July 2025. Participating firms are actively exploring opportunities to expand into new export markets and strengthen their global footprint.

The Executive Chairman of SVI Engineering, an original equipment manufacturer that specialises in armoured vehicles, Mr Benny Jiyane, says he is excited to be part of the South African National Pavilion at IDEF 2025 to showcase his company’s capabilities in the industry.

“This is a very interesting show. We have met a few people interested in our products. This is because we have a variety of products, right from research, design, manufacturing, and rapid production of any military equipment. That is our advantage, compared to other players. We have met interesting people from the Ministry of Defence from Mozambique, as well as prospective clients from Zambia and West Africa. It is interesting because they are looking for solutions in Africa, made by Africans. Also from the South Asian side, we received enquiries from Indonesia. They are interested in following up and seeing whether we cannot collaborate with them,” outlines Jiyane.

According to the International Sales Director and founder of Imperial Armour, the manufacturers of protective clothing, Ms Louisa Garland, the show is exciting as it has afforded them an opportunity to meet prospective clients from different countries.

“We have already received 12 promising enquiries from prospective clients. Two were from Türkiye and the rest were from ten different countries. We are optimistic that by the end of the show, the number of potential clients would have increased and would in future turn into transactions,” said Garland.

Additionally, Garland said the company, which employs 30 people, currently supplies the ministries of defence in different countries including United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia.

The Group Marketing Manager of Canvas and Tent Group, a manufacturer of camping systems, Ms Karen Coetzer, noted that the exhibition has been highly encouraging, with the company already receiving inquiries from European firms interested in their field hospitals and military base camps.

She adds that if the leads materialise, it will be good for the company, which has a staff complement of 580. She added that her team had also advanced to signing a non-disclosure agreement with a company and are optimistic that this will lead to a formal transaction.

IDEF 2025 is an internationally acclaimed event showcasing the latest technological advancements and products in the defence industry. This premier exhibition brings together leading figures in the defence sector, offering a significant platform for South Africa to display its defence capabilities and build strategic partnerships with key role-players in Türkiye, as well as with participants from other high-growth markets across Eurasia, the Middle East and North Africa.

#ServiceDeliveryZA