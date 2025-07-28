Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe collaborates with SETAs to support a community college for Mandela Month, 30 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will visit the Eastern CET College, Phakamile Community Learning Centre (CLC), in Kariega, previously known as Uitenhage, near Gqeberha, on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

The visit is part of the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) Mandela Month outreach activities. This is the first national Mandela Month event hosted by DHET to take place within the Community College sector.

Mandela Month encourages the public to spend at least 67 minutes engaging in community service, assisting those in need. The number 67 represents the years Nelson Mandela committed to public service, including his term as South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

Inspired by Madiba’s legacy, Deputy Minister Gondwe’s office, along with seven SETAs including the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) SETA as the main partner, have identified Phakamile CLC as an institution needing assistance and support.

Activities for the day will include distributing hygiene packs, painting, and cleaning classrooms. Two SETAs have committed to supporting the centre with an entrepreneurship hub and an upgrade of the welding workshop.

Deputy Minister Gondwe's visit to Phakamile CLC is in line with her vision of making higher education more accessible and bringing it closer to communities.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 30 July 2025

Time: 09h00 to 14h00

Location: Phakamile Community Learning Centre, 1 Nyiki Street, KwaNobuhle, Kariega (Uitenhage)

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Fikile Moya

Cell: 082 507 2265 / 084 2000 815

E-mail: Moya.F@dhet.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA