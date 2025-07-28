EGLE awards $1 million in brownfield funding to redevelopment of a landfill

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a $1 million grant to the redevelopment of an unregulated landfill in Taylor. The nearly 74-acre site at 6775 Inkster Road contains a dump historically known as the Beverly Road Dump. It was used from the 1960s to the 1970s and has been vacant since then.

Site assessments found PCBs, methane, metals, organic compounds and PFAS compounds at the site. The $1 million EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Grant will pay for further site assessments; field monitoring; limited excavation, transportation, and disposal of contaminated soil and waste; and a vapor mitigation system for the new building.

The city of Taylor, EGLE, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation also have approved approximately $14 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to pay for other work including a barrier to prevent contact with any remaining contamination, utility upgrades, and site preparation. TIF allows the increase in property tax revenue on the finished project to be used to reimburse the developer for eligible brownfield costs.

Redevelopment plans call for the construction of an approximately 532,000-square-foot industrial building. The project is expected to draw $75 million in capital investment and create an estimated 185 full-time equivalent jobs. Construction is scheduled to be finished in winter of 2027.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.