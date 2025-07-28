Funding delivered for Korean War memorial

Release date: 28/07/25

The campaign for a dedicated state memorial to commemorate South Australians who served in the Korean War has received a significant boost, with the State Government committing $130,000 towards the project’s delivery.

The funding will support planning and development stages, with three locations adjacent the Torrens Parade Ground and River Torrens identified as possible sites for the dedication.

The commitment comes as the result of continued advocacy by the South Australian Korea War Memorial Project Inc., spearheaded by the late Colonel Peter Scott DSO, OAM (Retd), a decorated Korean War veteran who sadly died in April aged 96.

The State Government will continue to provide support to the group as it looks to secure funding partners from other levels of government within Australia and the Republic of Korea, as well as from the private sector.

Often referred to as the ‘Forgotten War’, 1,029 South Australians served in Korea between 1950-53, with 13 losing their lives.

They were among more than 18,000 Australians who served as part of a United Nations Force throughout the conflict.

Yesterday, Sunday, 27 July, was Korean Veterans’ Day, marking 72 years since the signing of the armistice that ended fighting in the war.

Korean War veterans are currently commemorated at seven memorials across the state from Port Lincoln on the Eyre Peninsula to Mount Gambier in the South East.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our Government is committed to appropriately honouring and commemorating South Australians who have served our country.

More than 1,000 South Australians served in Korea, and it’s incumbent upon us to ensure that despite its moniker, the ‘Forgotten War’ is not forgotten.

I want to wholeheartedly thank the late Colonel Peter Scott for his continued advocacy on behalf of all Korean War veterans.

I’m sure he would be buoyed by this commitment, which comes off the back of his hard work.

Attributable to Rear Admiral the Hon Kevin Scarce AC, CSC, RAN (Retd.), Patron, South Australian Korean War Memorial Project Inc.

It’s time that we honour the service and sacrifice of South Australians who fought in the Korean War with a dedicated State Memorial.

We are deeply appreciative for the support of the Minister and funding by the South Australian Government to help progress this important initiative.