Data Center UPS Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

It will grow to $7.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Global Data Center UPS Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In line with recent trends, the data center UPS market size has grown from $5.33 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $5.63 billion in 2025. The market has shown robust growth rates at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. Factors attributing to this rise include increased comprehension of downtime costs, burgeoning construction of data centers, growth of edge computing, escalating sensitivity to power quality, and the expansion of IT infrastructure on a global scale.

Going forward, the data center UPS market is expected to maintain its trajectory of strong growth. Forecasts suggest that by 2029, the market will amass a estimated value of $7.53 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is anticipated to be fuelled by sustained demand for data centers, rising needs for business continuity, international connectivity requirements, escalating cybersecurity concerns, and an industry focus on energy efficiency.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Data Center UPS Market?

A key driver of growth for the data center UPS market is the exponential rise of digital transformation. As traditional processes take on a digital format through online services, more internet usage and data handling require seamless power supplies. Consequently, the demand for data center UPS is amplified due to its pivotal role in managing power needs.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Data Center UPS Market Share?

Major industry players operating within the data center UPS market include giants such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and General Electric Company among others. These significant players are instrumental in molding the market resourcefully by focusing on producing and launching innovative products that offer reliable services to their customers.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Data Center UPS Market?

Emerging trends paving the way for development in the forecast period include a rising demand for edge computing, increased awareness surrounding energy efficiency, and increased adoption of lithium-ion batteries. In addition, the integration of Artificial Intelligence AI and predictive analytics, along with modular UPS solutions, are making significant strides in the progress of the industry.

How Is The Global Data Center UPS Market Segmented?

Highlighting segmentation, the data center UPS market can be broken down as follows:

- By Component: Solution, Services

- By Type: Line Interactive, Standby, Double conversion On line, Other Types

- By Capacity:500kVA, 500kVA-1000kVA, More Than 1000kVA

- By Size: Small, Medium, Large

- By End-User: BFSI, Manufacturing, IT, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment And Media, Others

Further subsegments include:

- By Solution: Standby UPS, Line-Interactive UPS, Online UPS, Modular UPS

- By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

What Are The Leading Region In The Data Center UPS Market?

In the realm of regional insights, North America dominated the data center UPS market in 2024. However, as per forecasts, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers a broad range of regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, India, South Korea, UK and the USA.

