Jordanian Hoopster Dreams Big, Takes his Game to the USA

AMMAN, JORDAN, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To say that Saif Zatari is a motivated young man would be an understatement.A recent graduate of Amman Baccalaureate School, Saif has taken a bold step toward his dream of becoming a professional basketball player by accepting a scholarship to Queen’s University in North Carolina—a Division I school in the NCAA’s top tier.According to research, he will be the only Jordanian player in a Division I program and among just a handful of players of Arab origin in the highly competitive U.S. collegiate system.“Yes, I dream of playing one day in the NBA among the world’s elite,” says Saif. “But this is more than just a dream. I want to showcase the talent of Jordan and my region on the global stage.”It’s an admirable goal—but also an ambitious one for any teenage basketball player, especially one coming from a country far from the basketball spotlight. Yet Saif has already made his mark in Jordanian youth basketball, winning four JBF championships and starring for Amman United Club’s U18 team, where he averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds per game.For Saif, the decision to take his game to the U.S. was clear:“The best basketball in the world is in the USA. This is a fact. If I want to compete with the best, I need to play with the best. That means going to the U.S.—no matter how much I miss my home, my family, and my country. Nothing worthwhile in life comes without sacrifice.”To get noticed by U.S. universities, Saif moved last year to attend International Sports Academy in Ohio. His performance proved he belonged—averaging 18 points and 7 rebounds per game against strong competition. Soon after, college scouts took notice, including those at Queen’s University, located in true basketball country: Michael Jordan’s home state of North Carolina.But Saif is more than just an athlete. He’s also an outstanding student, graduating high school with a 3.7 GPA. At Queen’s, he’s taking on another challenge: majoring in Engineering Physics—a demanding field by any standard.One of Saif’s longtime coaches, James Michael Lafferty—a former U.S. Olympic coach who has worked with Olympians such as Thiago Braz (Gold Medalist) and EJ Obiena, and former CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding—calls Saif one of the most driven young men he’s ever met.“I can coach almost anything—skills, techniques, strategy—but I can’t coach desire. That has to come from within,” says Lafferty. “Saif is an outstanding athlete and an even better human being. He oozes desire; he doesn’t know how to quit and gives more than 100% to achieve his goals. If I tell him to meet me at the gym at 6:00 a.m., he’s there at 5:45. No matter where life takes him, Saif is going to win. He’s exceptional—and Queen’s is lucky to have him.”Saif Zatari is a young man you can’t help but admire and cheer for. You can follow Saif’s journey on Instagram @schukumz and TikTok @szchukum

