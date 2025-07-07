The World's Most Prestigious Street Pole Vault Competition Comes to Asia

Ernest John "EJ" Obiena, representing the Philippines, soars through the air during the Pole Vault Men's final at the World Athletics Championships 2023. This dynamic "spread eagle" pose, showcasing his athletic prowess and the vibrant colors of the Phili

The Philippines to host most prestigious street pole vault competition! Mark your calendars for Sept 20-21, 2025, as elite vaulters soar in Southeast Asia!

— EJ Obiena

MAKATI, PHILIPPINES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Half a century ago, the vibrant city of Manila captured global attention with "Thrilla in Manila," a historic boxing event. Now, the Philippines is once again opening its doors to a world-class sporting spectacle.On September 20 and 21, 2025, the iconic Ayala Triangle Gardens will host The Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge, a unique street vaulting competition designed to inspire and entertain. This event is a collaborative effort, brought to life through the vision of two-time World Championship Medalist EJ Obiena and Atletang Ayala, both committed to showcasing the potential of Filipino talent and the warmth of Filipino hospitality on a global stage.This highly anticipated event will feature a thrilling street vaulting format, with top-ranked athletes from around the globe competing in the open air amidst the dynamic backdrop of Makati’s business district.The Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge is officially sanctioned by the World Athletics Continental Tour-Bronze category, ensuring adherence to rigorous global standards. With cash prizes and opportunities for participants to experience the beauty of the Philippine islands, the event is drawing significant interest from elite vaulters.Organizers anticipate the participation of several of the world's top 10, promising an unparalleled display of athletic prowess in a unique setting. This event, to be held at the picturesque Ayala Triangle Gardens, offers a natural oasis surrounded by towering urban architecture, reminiscent of iconic urban green spaces worldwide.Beyond the competition, this event holds a deeper purpose for the Philippines. It's an opportunity to highlight the nation's growing role in hosting major international gatherings and to present the authentic spirit of its people.The Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge aims not only to inspire a new generation of athletes but also spotlight the Philippines as a welcoming and vibrant destination, with Makati City as a dynamic hub for significant global events.This partnership between Obiena and Atletang Ayala reflects a shared dedication to fostering national development through sports, underscoring the commitment to supporting Filipino talent and advocating for the nation's progress. Attendees are invited to be part of this memorable occasion and witness hometown hero Obiena compete on his home turf.“I want the Philippines’ legacy of excellence in Pole Vaulting to continue long after I am retired,” says Obiena. “I have seen first-hand how sports can help build a nation, and I want to bring such an event to my homeland to provide inspiration and opportunity for our talented youth.”Are you ready to witness world-class athleticism unfold in a truly unique setting, as elite pole vaulters reach for new heights in the heart of Southeast Asia?

