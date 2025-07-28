Titomic Establishes UK Subsidiary and Appoints Les Gregory as Vice President to Deliver Advanced Manufacturing Solutions

Titomic Establishes UK Subsidiary and Appoints Les Gregory as Vice President to Deliver Advanced Coatings, Repairs, and Additive Manufacturing

Titomic (ASX:TTT)

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in Titomic Kinetic Fusion™, a cold spray additive manufacturing technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its new UK-based subsidiary, Titomic UK Limited, and we have received our certificate of incorporation. This strategic expansion marks a key milestone in Titomic’s global growth strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to solving complex industrial challenges through advanced engineering and innovation.Titomic is pleased to announce the appointment of Les Gregory as our Vice President for Business Development in the United Kingdom where he will assist in the strategic expansion in the UK across a variety of market segments including aerospace, defense, energy and infrastructure. Mr. Gregory brings over 40 years in the defense, technology, and manufacturing sectors with senior management positions in business development and Profit and Loss (P&L) positions for BAE Systems and its predecessor companies.Titomic UK Limited will serve as a regional hub for delivering high-performance protective coatings, structural repairs, and additive manufacturing of components supporting industries across the United Kingdom. Mr. Gregory will also play a critical role in the establishment and growth of Titomic’s UK subsidiary. In this capacity, he will focus on engaging with the UK Government, civil sectors, and the Ministry of Defence (MOD), supporting the United Kingdom’s industrial and strategic contributions within NATO and AUKUS frameworks. His efforts will complement those of Titomic EU, as the company aligns its global operations to respond to evolving geopolitical and industrial landscape, strengthening partnerships and capabilities across allied nations.As industries around the world seek to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and minimize downtime, Titomic’s cold spray technology offers a compelling alternative to traditional thermal-based methods. By enabling metal coatings, repairs, and additive manufacturing at lower temperatures, the process preserves base material properties and allows for rapid, large-area deposition.With this UK expansion, Titomic aims to directly address critical challenges faced by local UK manufacturers and operators, including:• Corrosion prevention and repair in harsh environments• Component wear and erosion in high-stress applications• Downtime and high costs associated with conventional replacement methods• Environmental targets and circular economy initiatives• Rapid manufacturing and supply chain issues“The launch of Titomic UK Limited and the appointment of Les Gregory are major steps forward in our global mission to redefine the boundaries of additive manufacturing,” said Jim Simpson, Titomic’s CEO and Managing Director. “We are excited to bring our proven technologies and solutions to the UK, to help partners solve problems more efficiently, sustainably, and cost-effectively.”By establishing a local presence, Titomic will provide faster turnaround times, stronger customer engagement, and enhanced support to UK clients, while fostering strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, such as defense agencies, manufacturers, and research institutions.Titomic UK Limited will focus on leveraging Titomic’s proprietary cold spray technology to deliver superior coatings and structural repairs that extend the life of mission-critical components, reducing both downtime and total cost of ownership while meeting environmental standards.Titomic’s expansion into the UK and our appointment of Mr. Gregory are testaments to the company’s confidence in the region’s potential for advanced manufacturing leadership and industrial innovation. With Titomic UK Limited, the company brings not only world-class technology but also a collaborative spirit aimed at redefining what’s possible in component repair, protection, and performance.To learn more about Titomic, visit www.titomic.com - END -ABOUT TITOMIC LIMITEDTitomic Limited (ASX: TTT) is a leading American manufacturing company specializing in large integrated solutions for industrial- scale metal additive manufacturing, coating, and repairs using its patented kinetic fusion cold spray (Titomic Kinetic Fusion™) technology. Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray solutions provide OEM production and R&D services to the global Aerospace, Defense, Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas, Mining and Automotive industries. Titomic also offers global sales and support for all of its Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray AM activities from its Huntsville, Alabama Head Office, as well as through local presence in the Australia and Europe. Titomic delivers competitive advantages in metal additive manufacturing at every stage in the product value chain. To learn more, visit www.titomic.com FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on Titomic’s current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as “anticipates”, “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Titomic believes the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Titomic’s control, including those risks or uncertainties inherent in the process of both developing and commercializing technology. As a result, actual results could materially differ from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Titomic will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this release except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.