Titomic Signs Teaming Agreement with REPKON USA

Titomic's TKF 1000 Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing System Pressure vessels manufactured with Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ A titanium ring 1.4 metres in diameter produced with Titomic Kinetic Fusion™

Titomic and REPKON USA have entered a teaming agreement to undertake joint research, development and testing of Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray applications.

Titomic (ASX:TTT)

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in cold spray additive manufacturing technology through Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ (TKF), is pleased to announce the signing of a teaming agreement with REPKON USA Holdings, Inc. (REPKON USA), a leader in advanced metal and defense manufacturing.Under the agreement, Titomic and REPKON USA will engage in joint research, development, and testing of Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ applications in cannon barrels, gun barrels, and warheads. These applications will demonstrate the advantages Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ offers to the defense and aerospace markets in support of the U.S. Government, with potential for other applications.Titomic and REPKON have a long-standing relationship. In 2021, REPKON invested AUD 2.5 million in Titomic. This teaming agreement replaces the previously agreed Turkish joint venture agreement and establishes a United States framework to leverage Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray technology in REPKON USA’s existing and fast-growing product lines."Our partnership with REPKON USA represents more than collaboration - it represents a shared commitment to fundamentally transform how we advance and sustain defense manufacturing and provides a more effective combination of our respective leading technologies than the previously announced joint venture," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Titomic. "With Titomic Kinetic Fusion™, we bring a technology that restores, enhances, and builds critical assets faster, smarter, and with greater resilience."Dr. Patricia Dare, President of Titomic USA, added "We are excited to work with the REPKON USA team and begin research and development activities at our facility in Huntsville, Alabama. We are focused on delivering field-ready solutions that ensure mission readiness, extend asset life, and strengthen the U.S. allied industrial base with next-generation manufacturing capabilities."Through this partnership, Titomic will also work with REPKON USA to leverage Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ for repairing assets in the field. This capability restores equipment to its original form, fit, and function, providing warfighters with essential capabilities significantly faster and within battlefield or training environments. In addition to repairs, the teams will collaborate on coatings for REPKON USA barrels, enhancing performance and delivering competitive advantages moving forward.Bryan Van Brunt, President of REPKON USA, commented “As we push for advanced solutions to modernize and improve defense production, Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray technology is at the top of our list. Its advantages, particularly in defense and aerospace applications, are game changers.”This partnership reinforces Titomic’s position as a leader in advanced coating and repair technologies, furthering its commitment to providing timely and innovative solutions to defense and aerospace customers worldwide, while supporting REPKON USA’s continued drive to modernize manufacturing techniques in the U.S. and allied defense industrial base.-- END --

27kg titanium valve manufactured in 4.5 hours

