Fathom Names Onis Wong Certified Partner for Greater China

Onis Wong joins Fathom as Certified Partner for Greater China, bringing over a decade of experience in talent, brand, and internal culture to one of the world's most competitive markets.

Strategic appointment strengthens Fathom’s employer brand presence in Hong Kong and across the Greater China region.

Onis is a rare leader with both the corporate depth and strategic edge to guide employer brand evolution in this market” — Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom

HONG KONG, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fathom , a global employer brand consultancy, has appointed Onis Wong as a Certified Partner to lead its expansion in Hong Kong and across the Greater China region. The partnership brings Fathom’s bold, data-driven approach to employer brand strategy to one of the world’s most competitive and complex talent markets.Onis brings more than 10 years of experience in talent attraction, corporate communications, employee engagement, and brand strategy, including senior roles at HSBC and BASF. She will advise clients across Greater China on talent and brand insights, EVP development, reputation management, media and content strategy. Her strategic approach to both external and internal activation, including employee advocacy programs, ensures clients not only elevate their brand but also achieve lasting business success. “Employer branding in Greater China is evolving rapidly,” said Onis. “Companies here are looking for more than positioning statements, they want strategies that drive change from the inside out. Fathom’s work resonates because it’s rooted in insight and focused on impact. I’m proud to be part of a network that challenges convention while delivering real accountability.”As a Fathom Certified Partner, Onis joins a growing global community of practitioners known for their ability to bridge the gap between brand promise and employee experience. She will collaborate on client work, regional research, media strategy and content development to advance best practices in employer brand activation.“Onis is a rare leader with both the corporate depth and strategic edge to guide employer brand evolution in this market,” said Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom. “Her appointment supports our broader strategy of building a distributed, expert-led partner network in regions where employer brand strategy needs both cultural fluency and operational credibility.”This partnership reflects Fathom’s continued investment in Asia-Pacific markets, where growing competition for talent is increasing the demand for brand strategies that are both locally relevant and globally aligned.Fathom is where employer branding stops being fluff and starts driving real change.We help organizations attract, retain, and engage the talent that makes them thrive, by aligning brand promises with the lived reality of employees. Our work goes beyond a shiny careers page or a catchy slogan. We design authentic cultures, craft irresistible talent experiences, and build reputations that withstand scrutiny.Here’s how: we talk to the people who matter.We find and speak to the talent you want; professionals, final-year students, fresh graduates and the people you already have. We ask what they really think about your organization, what drives their job choices, and why they’d join (or leave) you. Then, we ask your internal teams the same questions.The result? Hard data that reveals perception versus reality. No hunches, no fluffy “insights”, just clarity that lets you build a talent strategy with confidence.It’s all underpinned by our methodology: rigorous research, cultural diagnostics, and tools that dig beneath surface impressions to uncover what truly differentiates your employer brand. We combine this with strategic insight and creative execution, delivering measurable change from attraction to retention.Alongside our consultancy, we also created Employer Branding News (EBN), the industry’s go-to hub for insight and discussion, and PeopleJobs.co , a curated job platform for the people shaping the future of work.From ambitious scale-ups to global multinationals, we partner with organizations ready to take employer branding seriously.Learn more at www.fathom.inc

