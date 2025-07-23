Fathom Appoints Jillian O’Malior as Certified Partner for U.S. Market

Dive into the depths of employer branding with Fathom's hypnotic logo! Our sleek white wordmark floats atop a mesmerizing vortex of concentric circles, radiating outward from the 'O' like ripples in a talent pool. Jillian O’Malior joins Fathom as Certified Partner, bringing her ATTRACT EVP muscle to shake up U.S. employer-branding norms. EBN: Bold, direct, and unapologetically cutting through the noise. A symbol of leadership and a challenge to the status quo in employer branding.

Strategic partnership enhances Fathom’s U.S. reach with expert-led EVP, advocacy, and employer brand activation.

Jillian brings a rare mix of strategic precision & creative leadership. Her appointment is key to expanding our U.S. presence with people who share our standards for clarity, accountability & impact.” — Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fathom , a global employer brand consultancy, has named Jillian O’Malior a Certified Partner to lead strategic growth in the United States, with a focus on the West Coast. The partnership deepens Fathom’s presence in a key market and expands its capabilities across talent and brand insights, EVP development, brand activation, and employee advocacy.O’Malior, founder of Jillian Does Branding and creator of the ATTRACT EVP model, brings more than 15 years of experience leading brand and culture transformation efforts across industries. She has held leadership roles on both the client and agency side, with a focus on aligning employer brand strategy with organizational behavior and reputation.“Fathom doesn’t play it safe. They lead with insight, back it with proof, and challenge the status quo,” said O’Malior. “Being named a Certified Partner isn’t just a badge; it’s a signal that we’re building what this industry actually needs.”As part of her role, O’Malior will collaborate with Fathom on client engagements and contribute to thought leadership and research efforts focused on EVP design, talent reputation strategy, and employer brand activation.“Jillian brings a rare mix of strategic precision and creative leadership,” said Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom. “Her appointment is key to expanding our U.S. presence with people who share our standards for clarity, accountability, and impact.”Fathom’s Certified Partner program identifies practitioners with a demonstrated ability to evolve employer brands through data, design, and culture change. The appointment is part of Fathom’s broader global expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering employer brand strategies that produce measurable outcomes.To learn more about Fathom’s work in employer branding, visit www.fathom.inc Fathom is an employer brand consultancy that helps organizations turn brand promises into employee realities. With a global network of Certified Partners and clients ranging from scale-ups to multinationals, Fathom delivers strategic insight, creative direction, and measurable change across every stage of the talent experience. Learn more at www.fathom.inc Fathom also created Employer Branding News (EBN), the industry’s go-to community site for employer-brand insights, research, and discussion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.