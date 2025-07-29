Everrati Unveils Limited Edition Brand Book: 'Redefining Icons: The Everrati Story'

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everrati Automotive Limited, the global leader in redefining iconic vehicles through cutting-edge electric powertrains, announces the release of its first-ever coffee table book: Redefining Icons: The Everrati Story. This limited-edition hardcover publication is more than just a collector’s piece, it’s a visual and editorial journey through Everrati’s evolution. From the company’s early vision to its current position as a leader in sustainable luxury and electric innovation, the book captures the essence of what it means to preserve automotive soul while accelerating toward a zero-emission future.Featuring some of Everrati’s most iconic projects - including the redefined Porsche 911, electrified Land Rover Series IIA, GT40, and Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ - the book offers an intimate look at the craftsmanship, vision, and values behind each transformation.Beyond vehicles, Redefining Icons also shines a light on Everrati’s global network of expert partners, from world-class restoration specialists and luxury materials suppliers to design and technology collaborators, highlighting the importance of aligned values in shaping the brand’s story.“Redefining Icons is a celebration of everything Everrati stands for: timeless design, innovation, sustainability, and passion,” said Justin Lunny, Founder and CEO of Everrati. “It not only documents the icons we’ve redefined but shares the story behind how we built the brand, the people who’ve helped shape it, and the ethos that drives us forward.”Key Features of the Book:A Collector’s Masterpiece: Limited-edition hardcover bound in carbon-offset vegan leather, designed as a statement piece for homes, studios, and collectors’ spaces.Inside the World of Everrati: Features exclusive photography, behind-the-scenes stories, and commentary from the Everrati team, revealing how each build is conceived, engineered, and brought to life - from design concept to electric reality.Sustainable by Design: Printed in the UK on recycled, responsibly sourced paper—aligning with Everrati’s commitment to sustainable luxury.Beyond Automotive: Crafted for those who appreciate design, innovation, and meaningful storytelling—whether or not they call themselves car enthusiasts.With its refined aesthetic and intentional craftsmanship, Redefining Icons: The Everrati Story is a bold tribute to the past, present, and future of iconic motoring. The book invites readers to step into a world where automotive heritage meets forward-thinking design. An artfully crafted collector’s piece celebrating the soul of automotive innovation, luxury design, and sustainable craftsmanship. The book is available in limited quantities and ships worldwide.To order or learn more, visit: https://everrati.com/product/the-everrati-coffee-table-book/ About Everrati™Everrati™ was founded in 2019 by British entrepreneur Justin Lunny. A car enthusiast from an early age, he became increasingly conscious of the wider impact combustion engines have on the environment. Everrati was launched with the vision of restoring iconic models from an earlier era and redefining them to electric propulsion. Everrati’s model line-up consists of electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet in Pure, Signature, Gulf Signature and RSR-inspired editions, ST-inspired G-Series, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, GT40 in partnership with Superformance including officially licensed Gulf Edition and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL ‘Pagoda’. Everrati™ designs, develops and builds its cars from a bespoke facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.Everrati™ Group is the global parent company driving innovation in electric mobility. It operates two distinct divisions: Powered by Everrati, which provides advanced EV powertrain solutions, and the core Everrati brand – its private client division, dedicated to creating the world’s most iconic electric vehicles: bespoke, efficient, high-performance cars.Everrati™ does not manufacture vehicles. Everrati™ is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed, nor, in any way, affiliated with the manufacturers of the cars they restore.All brand names, logos and crests along with any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for the purpose of reference only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.