Adoption Options Doubles Capacity of Successful Youth Program Ahead of Colorado Gives Day

Now accepting new participants inside groundbreaking Fostering Healthy Futures program serving Denver youth.

Every child touched by the child welfare system deserves the opportunity to find permanency and build the skills needed for lifelong success,” — Megan McClean

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Megan McLeanPhone: 303-695-1601Email: mmclean@adoption-options.comAdoption Options, a leading inclusive adoption and family services organization serving Colorado for over 43 years, announced today the expansion of its transformative Fostering Healthy Futures program. The expansion will double the program's capacity and extend services to youth ages 9-15, responding to a critical need in the Denver metro area."Every child touched by the child welfare system deserves the opportunity to find permanency and build the skills needed for lifelong success," said Megan McLean, Executive Director of Adoption Options. "By expanding Fostering Healthy Futures, we're not just growing a program – we're creating more pathways to stability for vulnerable youth in our community."The Fostering Healthy Futures program, developed in partnership with the University of Colorado, and the Kempe Center, has demonstrated remarkable success in supporting youth in foster care and kinship care. Research shows program participants are:Five times more likely to find permanent placement within one yearSignificantly more likely to graduate high schoolLess likely to require ongoing mental health supportBetter equipped with emotional regulation and social skills"What makes this program unique is its comprehensive approach," explains Courtney Empson-Whaley, Senior Director of Programs. "We combine weekly one-on-one mentoring with group skill-building sessions, where youth connect with peers sharing similar experiences. This creates a supportive community while developing crucial life skills."The expansion comes at a critical time, as the number of youth in foster care continues to challenge local systems. The program will now serve children and teens ages 9-15, addressing developmental needs during crucial transition years. Support includes:Transportation to ensure consistent participationNutritional support through provided mealsEvidence-based curriculum focusing on emotional regulation and social skillsPeer connection opportunitiesOngoing support for caregiversAs Colorado Gives Day approaches on December 10, the organization emphasizes how community support directly impacts program success. "Every donation helps create stability for these young people," notes Megan McLean, Executive Director. "With Colorado's special tax credit for contributions to child welfare organizations, donors can double their impact while reducing their costs by 50%."The expanded program has begun accepting new participants. Referring agencies and families interested in learning more about Fostering Healthy Futures can contact Tess Mascitelli at tmascitelli@adoption-options.com.About Adoption OptionsFounded in 1981, Adoption Options leads the way in inclusive adoption practices and family support services in Colorado. The organization provides comprehensive adoption services, counseling, and direct support programs that help create and sustain stable, permanent families. Adoption Options serves all families regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age, focusing on creating positive outcomes for children and families. Learn more at https://www.adoption-options.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.