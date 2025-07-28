Collectors of Western and Native American art & antiques are on the trail to Cheyenne for New Frontier’s Aug. 23 auction

Near-mint Deerlodge Montana State Prison-made bridle. Seldom-seen combination of colors. Unusual pattern. Rare pony size. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Extremely rare, oversize Lakota double-sided figural-beaded tobacco bag with beaded image of mounted Native warrior with full trailer warbonnet. Estimate: $4,500-$6,500 Pair of exceedingly rare Qualey Bros. silver spurs, single-mounted with a full overlaid shield pattern, detailed rowels and characteristic double buttons. Nicely marked. Estimate: $7,500-$9,500 Seldom-seen pair of orange angora batwing chaps made by Great Western Saddlery. Long, thick, twisted angora hair renders lush appearance. Maker marked. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000 Oil-on-board rustic painting attributed to Philip R. Goodwin (1881-1935). Size: 22in x 17in. Estimate: $2,500-$4,500

Featured: Native American art including Lakota beaded tobacco bag; antique Deerlodge Prison-made bridle; silver spurs, angora chaps, saddles

We’re excited to be able to offer collectors three days of buying, selling and socializing, all under one roof. The emphasis on fresh-to-market goods is what makes this year's auction extra-special.” — Scott Tarbell, Owner, New Frontier Western Show & Auction

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many a Wild West tale originated in, or had a connection to, historic Cheyenne, Wyoming, a railroad and cavalry town founded in the Dakota Territory in 1867 and nicknamed the “Magic City of the Plains.” Steeped in cowboy, outlaw and Native American lore, Cheyenne is the picturesque site of New Frontier’s annual Western Collectibles Show & Auction, where 19th-century American legends come to life through estate-quality artifacts and memorabilia. This year’s three-day extravaganza, with top-notch dealers presenting their wares from August 22-24, is highlighted by an August 23 onsite auction that also welcomes Internet participation through either of two online-bidding platforms.In this year’s auction, New Frontier will present 383 choice lots – many fresh to the market – led by an extensive private collection of Native American art and relics; a major collection of bits and spurs; prison-made spurs, five horsehair bridles, antique saddles, including an important Spanish silver-mounted saddle and Blake Miller (Cheyenne, Wyoming) saddle; and Western advertising. An exciting selection of fine art includes several paintings by credentialed artists, as well as coveted Western-themed bronzes.Heading the selection of equine tack is an extremely rare Deerlodge Montana State Prison-made bridle that may be the only surviving example of its type made to fit a pony. It displays a seldom-seen combination of nine brilliant colors hitched in intricate geometric patterns and adorned by 10 tassels and glass rosettes. It has its original chin strap, iron bit and split reins, and is in near-mint condition mounted on a professionally-made display stand. This exceptional work of art is estimated at $10,000-$15,000.One of the many treasures in the featured Native American collection is an extremely rare, oversize Lakota double-sided figural-beaded tobacco bag. The beadwork image shows a mounted Native warrior with a full trailer warbonnet against an uncommon periwinkle blue sinew-sewn background on brain-tanned hide. The 39-inch-long bag is also extensively beaded on its neck and mouth, and is accented by a dazzling quilled panel with turquoise and orange arrow patterns and long hide fringe. Estimate: $4,500-$6,500More than five dozen pairs of decorative early spurs by premier makers are included in the sale. In terms of rarity, it would be hard to beat the pair of Qualey Bros single-mounted spurs with a full overlaid shield pattern, detailed rowels and characteristic double buttons. Marked QUALEY BROS and Q inside the heelbands and finished with excellent original straps, the spurs are expected to sell for $7,500-$9,500. Also notable for their beautiful artistry, a pair of single-mounted GS Garcia spurs boast an eye-catching heart pattern on artistically-scalloped heelbands. They are further embellished by unusually-long candy-striped shanks and feathered detail work on the rowels. Marked G.S. GARCIA MAKER with nice original straps, this pair could realize $3,500-$5,500.A pair of seldom-seen orange angora batwing chaps made by Great Western Saddlery is what collectors would call a statement piece. Their long, thick, twisted angora hair renders a lush appearance and would make quite an impression anywhere the chaps were worn. Maker-marked and complemented by a light-colored basket-stamped belt, these scene-stealers will be offered with a $3,000-$5,000 estimate. Also highlighted in the apparel section, batwing chaps from beloved Western apparel craftsman the late Buddy Foster combine white angora with oversize studded card-suit wings in red (hearts, diamonds) and black (spades, clubs). The chaps are topped by Foster’s trademark basket-stamped belt. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000Bidders will want to saddle up when they see Lot 206, an outstanding 19th-century Mexican production. A half-seat saddle with a 14-inch seat, it is profusely hand-carved in a floral pattern showing large square skirts and oversize bell-shape stirrups and is accented by a 7-inch silver-bound platter horn and cantle. Estimate: $1,800-$2,500An extravagant pair of 1940s Southwest Texas boots are distinguished by their appearance in The Cowboy Boot Book, authored by Tyler Beard (d. 2007). One of the foremost experts on Western style, Beard owned True West, a company that supplied authentic cowboy artifacts to designers, architects and collectors. The boots to be auctioned have hand-tooled and colored bucking-horse tops, tall riding heels and handsome wingtips. Beard must have thought highly of them, as they came from his own personal collection. Estimate: $1,200-$1,800A prized artwork to be auctioned is attributed to Philip R Goodwin (1881-1935), an eminent American artist best known for wildlife, outdoors, sporting and Old American West depictions. He also illustrated Jack London’s immortal novel The Call of the Wild. The deep personal appreciation Goodwin had for wildlife and rustic landscapes can almost be felt when viewing his atmospheric outdoor paintings, whether the setting conveys the stillness of an early-morning paddle around a lake or the adrenaline rush of wolves thundering through the snow as they chase their prey. It is no wonder that Goodwin’s paintings are held in the collections of the Charles M Russell Museum, the American Museum of Natural History, the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, and many other prestigious institutions.The Goodwin oil-on-board painting entered in New Frontier’s August 23 auction depicts two sportsmen in a canoe, with a bull moose visible on a distant shore. Executed in the artist’s trademark style, it is accompanied by a book in which the work is easily identifiable along with other (signed) Goodwin works. Attractively framed and measuring 22 by 17 inches, this wonderful painting is estimated at $2,500-$4,500.The striking design elements of a large and impressive Seth Thomas signed mantel clock include an elegant clock face, fancy iron feet, and four massive buffalo horns positioned around the focal point: a gilded buffalo figure. Described as “best example of its type” that New Frontier’s expert appraisers have ever encountered, this clock comes with provenance from the Dick Engel Collection. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000New Frontier’s Aug. 22-24, 2025 Western Collectibles Show will take place at the Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009. The Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 auction will start at 4pm MT/6pm ET. Preview in person at the show on Saturday, Aug. 23 from noon-4pm or online. For additional information, call Scott Tarbell at 913-406-8057 or email newfrontiershow@proton.me. View the fully illustrated auction catalog and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers or iCollector. Visit New Frontier online to view show hours and early-buyer information. https://www.newfrontiershow.com

