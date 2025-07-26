Celebration of the 81st Guam Liberation Day

Eighty-one years have passed since Guam’s liberation from Imperial Japanese forces, and each year, the island commemorates this significant event with a vibrant Liberation Day parade along Marine Corps Drive. This celebration honors the brave Marine soldiers and the survivors of World War II.

Guahan’s eighty-first Liberation Day is one of the largest events held on the island, taking place annually on July 21. The term “Guahan” is the CHamoru word for Guam, highlighting the rich heritage of the island’s indigenous people, known as the CHamoru.

On July 21, 1944, the Third Marine Division, under the command of Major General Allen Turnage, landed at Assan Beach. Shortly after, Brigadier General Lemuel Shepherd and the first Provisional Marine Brigade made their arrival at Hagat Beach.

The fierce battles that ensued led to a climactic moment on August 7, signaling the start of the final confrontations in Guam, culminating in the island’s declaration as secure on August 10. This rich history continues to be celebrated and remembered each year, bringing the community together in reflection and honor.

The White House said it best: “As we commemorate America’s hard-earned victory in Guam, our Nation also solemnly pays tribute to the more than 1,200 service members and more than 1,000 residents of Guam who made the ultimate sacrifice to liberate the American territory”.

“Fanohge (Stand) CHamoru,” or, “To stand together.”

To commemorate this day, view the message from Congressman James Moylan.