Consumer Genius Inc. Deepens AI Integration to Increase Lead Quality, Targeting Precision, and ROI Across Key Sectors

Canadian performance marketing leader expands artificial intelligence applications to optimize customer acquisition and fuel cross-sector growth.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Genius Inc., a Canadian leader in performance marketing and digital lead generation, today announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its core business operations. This move is designed to further increase lead quality, sharpen targeting accuracy, and maximize ROI for clients in the insurance, healthcare, financial, and legal sectors.

Building on a strong foundation of AI-enhanced campaign strategies, Consumer Genius Inc. now leverages machine learning models to assess consumer behavior in real-time, dynamically score leads, and optimize campaign placement across digital platforms. These capabilities enable the company to deliver more personalized user experiences while simultaneously increasing conversion rates and lowering acquisition costs.

“Our commitment to AI is not just about staying ahead of the curve—it’s about reshaping how businesses connect with high-intent customers in real-time,” said Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius Inc. “By refining our targeting and automation systems, we’re helping our clients achieve smarter, faster, and more profitable outcomes.”

Consumer Genius Inc. reports that its enhanced AI engine has already delivered measurable improvements across several verticals, including:

· Up to 40% boost in lead-to-conversion rates

· 35% reduction in cost-per-acquisition

· 20% increase in partner retention linked to quality and ROI performance

The company’s proprietary systems also use AI for fraud detection, campaign performance forecasting, and creative optimization—making each marketing dollar more efficient and accountable.

As part of its continued tech evolution, Consumer Genius Inc. is integrating these AI tools across Bank Beach, its live affiliate network platform. Bank Beach now supports predictive analytics for traffic quality, enabling publishers and advertisers to better align offers with market demand.

“We’re not just building tools—we’re building intelligence into every layer of the marketing funnel,” added Hadzoglou. “This next phase of innovation strengthens our ability to scale quality, speed, and efficiency across every campaign.”

About Consumer Genius Inc. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Consumer Genius Inc. is a Canadian leader in digital lead generation and performance marketing across the Insurance, Healthcare, Financial, and Legal sectors. The company uses AI-enhanced campaigns, proprietary technology, and real-time analytics to connect businesses with high-intent consumers. It is also the parent company of Consumer Genius USA and the creator of Bank Beach, a performance marketing affiliate network platform.

Paul Hadzoglou, President, Consumer Genius Inc.

