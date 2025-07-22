Consumer Genius Inc. Expands Nationally With AI-Driven Growth in Insurance, Healthcare, Financial & Legal Sectors

Consumer Genius Logo

Company continues to scale operations, deepen market presence, and enhance performance marketing capabilities through advanced technology integration.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Genius Inc., a leading Canadian performance marketing firm, proudly announces a major phase of national growth and technology transformation, expanding its footprint across multiple high-demand sectors including insurance, healthcare, financial, and legal services. Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and AI-powered tools, the company is redefining how consumers connect with essential services while delivering unmatched performance to its partners.

With demand for qualified leads, real-time calls, and digital conversions continuing to rise, Consumer Genius Inc. has scaled operations across Canada—doubling campaign volume in the first half of 2025 alone. The company has seen a 200% increase in partner onboarding and significantly broadened its publisher reach through Bank Beach, its newly launched affiliate network platform.

Bank Beach, now live and accepting both advertisers and publishers, offers a robust infrastructure for performance marketing success. The platform features real-time reporting, rapid onboarding, creative testing environments, and flexible payout structures based on traffic quality and volume. Affiliates and advertisers interested in working with Bank Beach can visit www.bankbeach.com to get started.

“Our growth reflects more than just market demand—it’s the result of continuously innovating our technology stack to better serve both clients and consumers,” said Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius Inc. “We’re focused on smart scale, using AI and automation to refine targeting, boost ROI, and deliver results at every stage of the customer journey.”

The company’s enhanced use of artificial intelligence now supports predictive targeting, real-time campaign optimization, consumer behavior analysis, and fraud prevention—dramatically improving lead quality and decreasing acquisition costs by up to 35%. These advancements have directly contributed to key client success stories, such as a major life insurance partner seeing a 3x increase in policy conversions over 60 days.

To support this rapid growth, Consumer Genius Inc. has plans to expand its internal team by 30% in 2025, hiring across technology, marketing, and compliance. With Bank Beach now live, the company is doubling down on its commitment to performance marketing innovation.

“As we scale, our priority remains the same—delivering real value to our clients and a frictionless experience for consumers,” Hadzoglou added. “We’re excited to lead the charge in the next generation of digital lead generation.”

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Consumer Genius Inc. is a Canadian leader in digital lead generation and performance marketing across the Insurance, Healthcare, Financial, and Legal sectors. Established by industry veterans with a vision to simplify complex financial processes, the company is committed to redefining how businesses acquire customers—providing not just leads, but strategic pathways to growth. With a mission rooted in innovation, precision, and client empowerment, Consumer Genius Inc. continues to transform how companies connect with consumers in an ever-evolving marketplace. It is also the parent company of Consumer Genius USA.

For more information, visit: www.consumergenius.com

Join our affiliate network at: www.bankbeach.com

Media inquiries: media@consumergenius.com

Paul Hadzoglou, President, Consumer Genius Inc.

