Westminster Barracks / MV Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B1005520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/27/25 @ 0901 hours
STREET: I - 91 Northbound
TOWN: Westminster, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 30.6
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Henry Vasquez
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paterson, NJ
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Hino
VEHICLE MODEL: XJC720 / XFC720
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from Westminster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I - 91 Northbound near mile marker 30.6 in the town of Westminster, VT. Operator #1 was identified as Henry Vasquez. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 hydroplaned, causing the operator to lose control of his vehicle, driving off the road, and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the median. While the vehicle was being pulled from the median by Chippy's Towing, the vehicle caught fire and was a total loss. As a result, all Northbound traffic was shut down while the fire was extinguished.
VSP was assisted by the Westminster Fire Department and Chippy's Towing.
