Westminster Barracks / MV Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B1005520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/27/25 @ 0901 hours

STREET: I - 91 Northbound

TOWN: Westminster, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 30.6

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Henry Vasquez

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paterson, NJ

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Hino

VEHICLE MODEL: XJC720 / XFC720

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from Westminster Barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I - 91 Northbound near mile marker 30.6 in the town of Westminster, VT. Operator #1 was identified as Henry Vasquez. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 hydroplaned, causing the operator to lose control of his vehicle, driving off the road, and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the median. While the vehicle was being pulled from the median by Chippy's Towing, the vehicle caught fire and was a total loss. As a result, all Northbound traffic was shut down while the fire was extinguished.

VSP was assisted by the Westminster Fire Department and Chippy's Towing.