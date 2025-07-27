New Mexicans Can Apply for FEMA Assistance Even if Helped in the Past

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Homeowners and renters in Lincoln County who suffered losses after severe storms, flooding and landslides are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance even if they have received help from FEMA after past disasters.

Previous FEMA aid does not affect eligibility for assistance for the severe weather that began June 23. Disaster assistance can include grants for home repairs, personal property loss and other disaster-caused needs.

Lincoln County residents with homeowners or renters insurance are encouraged to file a claim as soon as possible with their insurance carrier. By law, FEMA cannot provide funding for losses covered by your insurance. If your policy does not cover all disaster expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

There are several ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The fastest way to apply is at DisasterAssistance.gov.

In-person assistance is available at the State Disaster Resource Center located at Eastern New Mexico University – Ruidoso Annex, 709 Mechem Dr., Ruidoso, NM 88345. The location is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

You can also use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. MT. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4886. Follow FEMA Region 6 on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6 and on X at x.com/FEMARegion6