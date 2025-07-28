Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Returns to Atlanta with the Soul Country Rodeo Weekend

BPIR Ladies Steer Undecorating BPIR 41st logo BPIR Foundation, Anti-Violence Ventures (AVV) youth empowerment workshop Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys, Host of the Soul Country Music Star Season 2 Powerful new biography: Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer

Final stop on the BPIR Legacy Rodeo Tour, Atlanta brings the energy and pride of Black cowboy culture to the spotlight.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 41st Annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation’s only African American touring rodeo association, is headed back to the South for an unforgettable Soul Country Rodeo Weekend, August 1–3, 2025. As the final stop on the BPIR Legacy Rodeo Tour, Atlanta brings the energy and pride of Black cowboy culture to the spotlight in a celebration of music, community, and rodeo tradition.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, August 1 at 7:00 PM with the Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS) Atlanta Regional Finals at the Pink Lion Jazz Club, located in the New Black Wall Street complex at 8109 Mall Parkway, Stonecrest, GA 30038. Hosted by Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys, the high-energy, live concert-style competition will feature rising Black country artists competing for the Atlanta Regional spot, to earn a chance to go to the 2025 SCMS National Finals in California, for a chance to win $10,000 cash prize and exclusive gifts.

Then on Saturday, August 2 at 12:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday, August 3 at 3:30 PM, the rodeo takes over the Georgia International Horse Park (1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, GA 30013). Fans will experience thrilling rodeo events including bull riding, ranch bronc riding, ladies barrel racing, relay races, team roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, and ladies steer undecorating. Youth favorites like junior breakaway roping, junior barrels, and powder puff barrels promise excitement for all ages. Soul Country Music™ Star artists will also deliver special pre-show performances.

The rodeo excitement continues with the Boots in the Dirt competition, a fun, city-vs-city showdown to see which crowd claps, stomps, and dances the loudest to the anthem, "Boots on the Ground." “Atlanta always shows out with passion and Southern soul,” said Valeria Howard-Cunningham, BPIR President and Producer. “We’re proud to bring our rodeo family back to Georgia and continue our mission of celebrating Black cowboy excellence while creating space for the next generation to shine.”

In line with its mission to uplift and empower communities, BPIR will again partner with the BPIR Foundation, Anti-Violence Ventures (AVV), and local organizations to host a youth empowerment workshop. Over 80 local youth will participate in interactive sessions on anti-violence awareness, emotional intelligence, and agricultural education, using shared experiences and hands-on learning to foster leadership, healing, and hope.

In addition to the educational workshop, the BPIR Foundation will award two scholarships in Atlanta to outstanding high school or college applicants.

One scholarship is presented by the BPIR Foundation, while the second is proudly sponsored and presented by Attorney L. Chris Stewart and Canicka Stewart of Atlanta, in recognition of their commitment to education, empowerment, and the next generation of leaders.

Attendees can also visit the BPIR Marketplace to shop exclusive merchandise and pick up a copy of the new biography: Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer. The inspiring story of BPIR’s founder is now available on Amazon, Kindle, BPIR Swag Hub, and at BPIR events in hardcover, softcover, and digital formats.

The Atlanta Rodeo marks the final stop of the 2025 BPIR Legacy Tour before the season culminates at the BPIR National Rodeo Finals in Washington, DC this September.

On Sunday evening in Atlanta, championship buckles will be awarded to the top event winners of the Legacy Series, celebrating the outstanding competitors who defined this historic tour.

Atlanta sets the stage for another powerful chapter in the history of The Greatest Show on Dirt. For tickets, media credentials, and event details, visit www.billpickettrodeo.com and www.soulcountrymusic.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR):

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo association in the world. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF):

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the BPIR, dedicated to preserving the legacy of African American cowboys and cowgirls while empowering future generations. Through educational programming, scholarships, youth engagement, and community partnerships, the Foundation promotes cultural pride, leadership development, and opportunities both in and beyond the rodeo arena.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS):

The Soul Country Music™ Star talent competition, produced by in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is now in its second season, expanding to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the SCMS competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black Country Music artists as it looks for its 2025 Soul Country music Star winner.

