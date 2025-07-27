Maryland State Police Continue Investigation Into Fatal Crash In Queen Anne’s County

July 27, 2025

(SUDLERSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Friday night in Queen Anne’s County.

The deceased is identified as Lisa Marie Arisman, 56, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arisman was the front passenger in a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu involved in the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

John Arisman, 58, of Pittsburgh, was the driver of the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu. He was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of a 2020 Nissan Frontier involved in the crash is identified as Kyle Wayne Crossly, 30, of Sudlersville. Crossly was transported to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware.

On July 25, 2025, at approximately 10:48 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to the area of Sudlersville Road and Duhamel Corner Road for a reported crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan was traveling west on Sudlersville Road when it failed to navigate a slight curve in the road and entered the eastbound lane and into the path of the Chevrolet.

Investigators of the crash are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office of Queen Anne’s County. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the ongoing investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov