Interstate Closure

Traffic alert -Interstate 91 northbound at  mile marker 30.6  

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Westminster PSAP

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 



Interstate 91 is currently closed down, both lanes, at mm 30.6 north bound , due to a vehicle fire.


This incident is expected to last  until fire is put out.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 




