Fabrica Kraft Partners with UltraLeather® to Launch Sustainable, High‑Performance Upholstery Products

CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabrica Kraft is thrilled to announce a formal partnership with UltraLeather —the premium performance fabric brand by Ultrafabrics Inc.—to introduce a new line of eco‑friendly, high‑quality cushions and upholstery solutions designed for both indoor and outdoor applications.UltraLeatheris an advanced polyurethane fabric engineered for performance and longevity. It offers antimicrobial, antibacterial protection, fade resistance, UV stability, easy-clean surfaces, and outstanding durability under extreme conditions—all while being PETA‑approved and free from PVC, plasticizer phthalates, and formaldehyde.This collaboration merges Fabrica Kraft’s expertise in custom, ethically handmade home décor with UltraLeather’s next‑gen material innovation. Customers can now shop bespoke cushions and upholstery that blend elegant aesthetic, thermal comfort, and outstanding functional performance—all animal‑free and sustainably produced.“Partnering with UltraLeatherallows us to continue delivering on our sustainability promise without compromising on luxury,” said Neha Khanna CEO & Co-Founder for Fabrica Kraft. “These products offer peace of mind for health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.”The new UltraLeather‑based collection includes customizable options across texture, gloss, color, and foam density. Fabrica Kraft’s customers can choose from durable outdoor cushions to indoor seating pieces, each backed by UltraLeather’s signature warranty and compliance with rigorous industry standards such as Indoor Advantage Gold and REACH.Fabrica Kraft will launch the collection via Fabrica Kraft’s website and select wholesale channels, with production beginning immediately. The partnership underscores both brands’ commitment to circular economy principles, fair‑trade labor practices, and long-lasting product value About Fabrica Kraft : A woman‑led social enterprise committed to ethical craftsmanship and environmental sustainability.About UltraLeatherby Ultrafabrics: A globally recognized performance fabric brand combining high‑tech engineering with sustainable materials.

