Fabrica Kraft Secures Second Round of Debt Funding via WayFlyer Financial, Eyes $1 Million Revenue Milestone

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabrica Kraft, a fast-growing D2C and B2B brand specializing in custom cushions, sustainable home décor, and handcrafted accessories, announced today that it has secured its second round of debt funding from WayFlyer Financial, a leading growth capital provider for e-commerce brands.This strategic funding round marks a significant milestone in Fabrica Kraft’s growth journey, enabling the company to further scale operations, invest in inventory, and expand into new global markets. Having already demonstrated 2x year-on-year growth, Fabrica Kraft is now on track to cross $1 million in annual revenue by the end of FY 2025–26.Founded by Paralympian-turned-entrepreneur Vibhas Sen and co-founder Neha Khanna, Fabrica Kraft is powered by a 90% women-led workforce, many of whom are survivors of trafficking or come from marginalized communities. The company has gained traction across marketplaces like Etsy, Faire, and Amazon, while also building a strong D2C presence through its website.“This second round of funding from WayFlyer is a vote of confidence in both our business model and impact-led vision,” said Vibhas Sen, CEO and Co-Founder of Fabrica Kraft. “It allows us to stay lean, profitable, and focused on sustainable growth without diluting equity.”With a growing customer base in the U.S., UAE, and India, Fabrica Kraft plans to use the funds to boost working capital, optimize supply chains, and roll out new product lines in outdoor lifestyle and ethical leather goods.

