Conscious Catalysts of Happiness and Well-Being: Launching a Global Movement Toward 10 Billion Happy by 2050

Conscious Catalysts of Happiness World Happiness Foundation Letter from Dalai Lama

One of the great strengths of the World Happiness Foundation – and the Conscious Catalysts program – is the global coalition backing it.

We stand at a unique intersection in history: the world aches for a new direction. Happytalism offers that new paradigm.” — Luis Miguel Gallardo

The World Happiness Foundation has unveiled the Conscious Catalysts of Happiness and Well-Being program – a transformative initiative aimed at turning our audacious vision of #10BillionHappyby2050 into reality. This program empowers individuals as "catalysts" who spark positive change in their communities, aligning personal well-being with a grander mission of global happiness and Fundamental Peace. Fundamental Peace is defined by a triad of freedom, consciousness, and happiness – core values that underpin the Foundation's philosophy of Happytalism, a new development paradigm that treats human and planetary well-being as the true bottom line. By intertwining inner transformation with systemic impact, the Catalysts program embodies our belief that happier people make a better world.A Vision Backed by Theory of Change and HappytalismAt the heart of this program lies a clear theory of change: using a “train-the-trainer” approach, we will educate and empower 25 million changemakers (teachers, health professionals, leaders, and more) who each go on to positively impact 400 people in their lifetime. By reaching 25 million such catalysts – and each catalyst touching 400 lives – we can uplift 10 billion individuals, roughly the entire projected global population in 2050. In other words, 1% of humanity can inspire 100%. This exponential model of influence is how we operationalize Happytalism in society. As Luis Miguel Gallardo, our founder, explains: “Today, more than ever, we need new leaders able to dream and work towards a world with fundamental peace, starting with inner peace. And happiness is a key driver to achieve it.” In the Catalysts program, happiness is not a mere personal pursuit – it is cultivated as a strategic asset for community leadership and global change.Key elements of our Conscious Catalysts of Happiness approach include:-Training “Heart-to-Heart” Leaders: Catalysts undergo intensive education in emotional intelligence, positive psychology, mindfulness, and compassionate leadership. The focus is on embodied understanding – from self-compassion and resilience to purpose-driven action. Each participant learns to “lead with well-being, empathy, and purpose,” treating happiness and peace as foundational skills, not afterthoughts.-Multiplying Impact: Every Catalyst is encouraged to pay it forward. Whether it’s a teacher fostering well-being in their classroom or a business leader transforming workplace culture, each trained Catalyst becomes a node in a growing network – spreading tools and mindsets that enhance the happiness of others. By design, one Catalyst’s influence can ripple out to hundreds more, creating community “happiness hubs.”-Measuring What Matters: In line with Happytalist principles, success is measured not just in economic gains but in improved lives and mindsets. Catalysts learn to track well-being improvements in their schools, companies, or cities (for example, through happiness surveys or initiatives inspired by Gross National Happiness indices). These metrics reinforce that thriving people and communities are the true measures of progress.Participants in the inaugural Conscious Catalysts program report profound shifts in perspective. “I used to think of happiness as a personal luxury, but now I see it as a public responsibility,” one participant noted, highlighting how the training reframed their approach to leadership and community service. Another trainee reflected, “This program opened my eyes to the power of compassionate leadership. By prioritizing well-being, I’ve watched productivity and cooperation soar in my organization.” Such voices, gathered in our thematic synthesis of participant feedback, underscore a unifying theme: personal transformation becomes societal transformation when fueled by empathy and guided by evidence-based happiness practices.Dalai Lama’s Blessing: A Higher Endorsement for 10 Billion HappyThe Conscious Catalysts of Happiness movement has received a humbling endorsement from none other than His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a global icon of compassion. During a recent meeting in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama offered his heartfelt support for the 10 Billion Happy by 2050 initiative, recognizing it as a path to foster global compassion and peace. In a letter delivered to our team, he wrote: “His Holiness the Dalai Lama is pleased to support your initiative, 10 Billion Happy by 2050, a global movement dedicated to cultivating happiness, compassion, and the welfare of all beings… Since he firmly believes in the oneness of humanity, it is clearly in our common interest to promote friendship among our human brothers and sisters… We must make concerted efforts to resolve problems and disputes through dialogue and peaceful negotiation.”.His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s message of support for the World Happiness Foundation’s 10BillionHappyby2050 movement emphasizes compassion, oneness, and non-violence as keys to global happiness.This extraordinary message from the Dalai Lama is more than a blessing – it is a clarion call reinforcing our mission. His words echo the core tenet of the Conscious Catalysts program: that world peace develops from inner peace, and that fostering happiness and friendship is a tangible route to reducing conflict. With the Dalai Lama’s prayers and wisdom guiding us, our community of Catalysts is imbued with renewed inspiration. As Luis Gallardo reflected on the significance of this moment, “the dream of 10 Billion Happy is not naïve, but necessary. It is not mine alone, but ours to carry together. Happiness — deep, conscious, inclusive — is a birthright of all sentient beings.”. The Dalai Lama’s support situates our initiative within a broader spiritual and ethical context, affirming that the pursuit of global happiness is fundamentally aligned with the universal values of compassion, non-violence, and human unity.Global Partnerships: From the UN to Academia, a United Front for Well-BeingOne of the great strengths of the World Happiness Foundation – and the Conscious Catalysts program – is the global coalition backing it. We recognize that achieving 10 billion happy people requires mobilizing expertise, resources, and voices from every sector and continent. Thus, the Foundation has built partnerships and earned affiliations spanning the United Nations, universities, research institutes, and social organizations, truly making us the Foundation for World Happiness. Key pillars of this global support include:United Nations and UPEACE:The World Happiness Foundation works closely with the UN ecosystem to advance the happiness agenda. We are proud to steward UN Resolution 65/309 “Happiness: Towards a Holistic Approach to Development” and Resolution 66/281 establishing the International Day of Happiness. In addition, the Foundation supports the UN Global Compact and aligns our programs with the Sustainable Development Goals, advocating that happiness and well-being be central to public policy. Our flagship programs are often developed in collaboration with UN-affiliated institutions – for example, Gross Global Happiness Summit and the new Global Well-Being and Impact Leadership Certification (GWILC) was launched jointly with the UPEACE Centre at the UN-mandated University for Peace in Costa Rica. Through such alliances, we infuse diplomacy, governance, and education with the principles of emotional well-being and peace, influencing decision-makers on a systemic level.Academic Chairs and Research:To bridge science and practice, the Foundation has established formal collaborations with academia. Notably, we co-founded the World Happiness Foundation Chair in Contemplative Sciences at the University of Zaragoza in Spain, an academic sanctuary exploring mindfulness, meditation, and the science of consciousness as pathways to peace. This partnership has already led to the First Congress on Contemplative Sciences in 2021, gathering experts in neuroscience, psychology, and spiritual traditions to deepen our understanding of inner well-being. Such initiatives ensure that the Conscious Catalysts program and our theory of change are grounded in cutting-edge research – from positive psychology and neuroscience to ancient wisdom on training the mind for happiness. As we often say, “without training the mind and heart, people are unable to be at peace with themselves – and thus unable to create a peaceful world for others”. Academia provides both evidence and credibility for that insight.Global Research Network (Rekhi Foundation & Beyond):Thanks to a generous alliance with the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness (led by Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi), our movement is connected to an expansive network of 65+ happiness research and education centers worldwide. From the IIT Kharagpur’s Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness in India, to the Institute of Happiness Sciences at Universidad Tecmilenio in Mexico, to new flourishing centers like the one at Claremont Graduate University, institutions across at least 6 countries are advancing the science of well-being on their campuses. “With 65 university centers worldwide, the Rekhi Foundation is a global leader in advancing well-being as a pathway to individual and societal success,” notes one recent report. By teaming up with these centers, the World Happiness Foundation ensures the Conscious Catalysts program benefits from global research insights and, in return, offers a practical platform to apply those insights at scale. For example, curricular innovations (like happiness courses for students, or “happiness labs” focusing on mental health) piloted at these centers can be disseminated through our Catalysts, and data on community well-being gathered by Catalysts can feed back into research.Influential Advisory Board:The Foundation’s Advisory Board reads like a “who’s who” of happiness and human development experts, reflecting our polycentric approach. We have thought leaders from academia, business, public policy, and spirituality guiding our mission. For instance, Dr. Saamdu Chetri, former Executive Director of the Bhutanese Gross National Happiness (GNH) Center, lends us wisdom on holistic development and has even joined academia as Dean of the Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness at Shoolini University in India – bridging ancient wisdom with modern education. Dr. Rosalinda Ballesteros, Director of the Institute of Happiness Sciences at Tecmilenio University, Mexico, brings expertise in positive education and has been instrumental in Latin American well-being initiatives. We are honored to also count luminaries like Dr. Philip Kotler (the legendary marketing professor who advocates for an “economy of happiness”), Professor Manas Mandal (IIT Kharagpur, psychologist and happiness researcher), Dr. Vandana Shiva (renowned environmentalist linking sustainability with human flourishing), and many others on our board. Their presence signifies that happiness as a paradigm is being championed at the highest levels of diverse fields. Each advisor brings a unique lens – from neuroscience to business, from mindfulness to public policy – but all share a commitment to our 2050 vision. This rich guidance helps the Conscious Catalysts program remain interdisciplinary, culturally adaptable, and impactful across sectors.UN ECOSOC and Global Forums:As part of our global engagement, the World Happiness Foundation has actively participated in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) dialogues, leveraging our consultative status to promote the idea of “Economies of Happiness” in international forums. By contributing to high-level discussions on sustainable development, we help ensure that well-being and mental health are recognized as core components of development – not peripheral niceties. Through our Public Policy Forum, we convene leaders across health, education, environment, economics, and diplomacy to break silos and reorient policies toward happiness and well-being for all. In short, we strive to be the voice for happiness in the rooms where global decisions are made.A Grassroots Tapestry: Agoras and Community Voices Around the WorldWhile our partnerships span the globe institutionally, the real magic of the Conscious Catalysts of Happiness and Well-Being program unfolds on the ground in communities. The World Happiness Foundation has adopted a polycentric, decentralized model of growth through what we call Global Agoras. In ancient Greece, an “agora” was a public assembly space – and we’ve reimagined that concept for the modern happiness movement. Our Agoras are locally-led chapters and gatherings, spread across cities and campuses worldwide, all interconnected through the shared mission of well-being.These Agoras create inclusive spaces where Catalysts and community members meet to learn, celebrate, and co-create solutions for happier lives. They range from intimate circles of a few passionate individuals to festivals with 10,000+ attendees, depending on local context. In each case, the Agora serves as a hub of innovation and belonging: a place to host workshops on mental health, to practice yoga and meditation together, to discuss new research on happiness, or simply to share stories of personal growth. By empowering local “happiness hosts” – often graduates of our Conscious Catalysts or Chief Well-Being Officer programs – we ensure the movement is culturally sensitive and self-sustaining.This past year alone, Agoras have lit up dozens of locales. In Kolkata, India, our World Happiness Fest Agora (in partnership with Adamas University) sparked conversations on spiritual awakening and mental health, marking a commitment to integrate happiness into academic life. In Granada, Spain, an Agora blended Andalusian art and music with the science of happiness, embodying the Mediterranean soul of Happytalism. We’ve seen Discovery Expeditions – immersive Agoras in themselves – from the sacred Ganges in Varanasi to the intentional community of Auroville, where participants dive deep into the meaning of life and interconnectedness. In March 2025, Miami hosted a vibrant World Happiness Festival at Pinecrest Gardens, focusing on neurodiversity, arts, and emotional expression, and drawing families and innovators into a joyful celebration. Each of these gatherings fuels the larger movement, leaving behind trained volunteers, inspired citizens, and action plans for local schools, workplaces, or governments to further the happiness agenda.Crucially, the Agoras also function as listening posts for the Foundation. We actively synthesize the voices emerging from these events to inform our strategy. Common themes in recent Agora dialogues include calls for more mental health resources in schools, interest in mindfulness training in workplaces, and community designs (like parks and public spaces) that encourage social connection. “Happiness is a collective effort,” one young attendee in São Paulo noted, “and here I found my tribe of people working to make it a reality.” By highlighting such participant voices and stories in our reports and media, we keep the movement human-centered. The Conscious Catalysts program, in turn, continuously adapts its curriculum based on grassroots feedback – ensuring that the training we provide is relevant to the real challenges and hopes people express in different parts of the world.Toward Fundamental Peace: The Foundation for World HappinessAs we launch the Conscious Catalysts of Happiness and Well-Being program, we do so with profound gratitude and a sense of purpose. In many ways, this initiative is the synthesis of all the World Happiness Foundation’s efforts to date – education, advocacy, research, community-building – converging into a powerful engine for change. Our goal of 10 Billion Happy by 2050 is bold, but it is backed by concrete strategy and a growing army of compassionate change-makers. Each Catalyst trained is a step toward a future where “freedom, consciousness and happiness for all” is not just an ideal but a lived reality.We stand at a unique intersection in history: after years of pandemic, social upheavals, and environmental crises, the world aches for a new direction. Happytalism offers that new paradigm, asserting that economies and societies must value well-being, sustainability, and equity as much as profit. The Conscious Catalysts program operationalizes Happytalism by equipping leaders at every level with the mindset and tools to put people’s happiness first. From a policy-maker implementing a happiness budget, to a nurse leading empathy workshops for colleagues, to a parent-teacher bringing emotional learning into a classroom – Catalysts turn philosophy into action.Our promise as the Foundation for World Happiness is to continue uniting these efforts under one collaborative umbrella.

