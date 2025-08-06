Hypnotherapy: The Essential Guide to Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization Hypnotherapy: The Essential Guide to Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization

A new book has arrived on the scene of wellness literature, promising to be “the ultimate guide” to achieving Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Comprehensive New Path to Inner Peace and AwakeningOrder the book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FLDJV7SH A new book has arrived on the scene of wellness literature, promising to be “the ultimate guide” to achieving Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization through hypnotherapy . Hypnotherapy: The Essential Guide to Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization is the latest work by Luis Miguel Gallardo , a renowned hypnotherapist and educator. Now available on Kindle, this guide is being lauded as the most comprehensive resource in its field – blending scientific rigor with spiritual wisdom in a practical, inspiring way. Gallardo brings a unique credibility to the subject: he currently serves as a Professor of Practice at Shoolini University (India), where he designs and leads programs on hypnotherapy and well-being. In this book, he distills decades of knowledge into an accessible journey for both aspiring hypnotherapists and anyone seeking inner transformation.Bridging Science and Spirituality in HealingOne of the hallmarks of Gallardo’s approach is the integration of Western psychology and Eastern spirituality. As a professor and practitioner, he refuses to see mind and spirit as separate domains. “The human mind is not just a set of neural circuits nor merely a mystical entity to be transcended. It is both—and more,” Gallardo explains in his teachings. Modern clinical hypnotherapy offers proven methods for relieving anxiety, trauma, and phobias, while ancient traditions (like Yoga Nidra meditation and yogic philosophy) offer equally profound tools for inner freedom. Gallardo’s guide invites readers to “not choose between science and spirit—it invites them to integrate”. Throughout the book, he weaves ancient wisdom with modern science, reflecting his signature style of “creative storytelling to foster deep individual and collective transformation”. The result is a framework where hypnotherapy becomes more than clinical technique – it becomes both a science-based practice and a sacred art of healing.Fundamental Peace: Hypnotherapy’s Guiding StarAt the heart of the book is the concept of Fundamental Peace, a term Gallardo uses to describe a baseline state of inner tranquility and wholeness. “Fundamental Peace is an enduring state of balance where mind, body, and spirit are aligned. It’s the kind of deep calm that remains steady like the ocean depths, even if life’s surface grows stormy,” he writes, framing this state as the ultimate goal of healing. Crucially, Fundamental Peace is more than the absence of stress – it is a positive presence of inner safety, calm, and unity. The book emphasizes that helping clients touch this profound calm is the true aim of hypnotherapy. In Gallardo’s view, when a person “peels back the layers of fear, trauma, and false beliefs” through trance work, they can rediscover the peaceful core that was always there. This journey is inherently transformative: “cultivating Fundamental Peace is not only a personal journey, but a collective imperative... world peace begins with inner peace”. These insights lend a spiritual, almost humanitarian dimension to the practice – suggesting that each individual who heals contributes to a ripple of peace in the world.Importantly, Gallardo reminds practitioners that Fundamental Peace isn’t something we “give” to a client – it is something we help them realize they already possess. The hypnotherapist’s role is like a guide with a lantern, illuminating the client’s own path to healing. As he warmly writes in the book’s introduction: “We walk this path together, each step an act of healing, each step an act of peace… I invite you to step onto the path of Fundamental Peace – for yourself, for your clients, and for the world”. This poetic call sets a compassionate tone, underscoring that the book is as much a personal growth journey for the reader as it is a manual of techniques.From Inner Journey to Conscious RealizationWhile Fundamental Peace refers to deep inner calm, Conscious Realization in Gallardo’s work points toward awakening to one’s true self and higher consciousness. In essence, it is the spiritual realization or enlightenment that can emerge through therapeutic trance and self-inquiry. The guide ventures beyond conventional therapy into this realm of transcendence. Gallardo describes this as “the calm that comes from feeling aligned with one’s soul or feeling held by something larger than oneself. It’s a peace that surpasses understanding”. By guiding readers and clients into expanded states of awareness, hypnotherapy becomes a means to experience unity, love, and clarity – a glimpse of the “soul-level truths that restore hope, peace, and direction”.Chapters in the book delve into transpersonal hypnotherapy, exploring practices like past-life regression, life-between-lives sessions, and meeting one’s higher self or spiritual guides. These techniques, once considered fringe, are presented alongside grounded psychological practices. Gallardo treats them with careful ethics and purpose, framing spiritual hypnotherapy as “a gateway to self-realization, spiritual growth, and experiences that transcend the usual limits of time and space”. Readers learn how inducing a trance can open the door to profound insights — whether it’s helping a person overcome the fear of death through a spiritual regression, or simply instilling a sense that “I am not my trauma… at my core I am something greater”. In this way, conscious realization is portrayed not as a lofty mystical idea, but as a natural outcome of deep healing work: a person comes to realize the enduring, peaceful self that was obscured by suffering. The book’s dual focus on peace and realization means it addresses both therapeutic outcomes and the awakening of consciousness.Practical Techniques and Inspiring Case StudiesDespite its spiritual depth, the guide remains highly practical and evidence-based. Gallardo has structured the book into six expansive parts, each focusing on a key domain of hypnotherapy practice. Readers are taken from the fundamentals to the frontier:Foundations of Hypnotherapy – covering the basics of trance (e.g. how to induce trance, the science and psychology of hypnosis, and crucial topics like ethics and building trust with clients).Indirect/Ericksonian Techniques – exploring the art of storytelling and metaphor in the style of Milton Erickson, the legendary psychiatrist who mastered indirect suggestion.Cognitive-Behavioral Hypnotherapy (CBH) – introducing structured, research-backed approaches that integrate cognitive therapy techniques with hypnosis for issues like habits, phobias, and anxiety. Gallardo demonstrates how to speak the “language of logic” to the subconscious mind, merging hypnotic imagination with goal-oriented homework for clients.Regression Therapy – diving into age regression and other techniques to uncover root causes of emotional pain and heal the past. Gallardo shows how revisiting and reframing past experiences under hypnosis can lead to catharsis, forgiveness, and lasting relief. This section includes guidance on past-life regression as a special case for those open to spiritual interpretations of their issues.Transpersonal & Spiritual Hypnotherapy – taking the reader into the “mind, spirit, and deeper consciousness” aspect of the work. Here the book presents methods to facilitate encounters with the higher self, spiritual epiphanies, and even transcendental experiences within a therapeutic context. Gallardo underscores that in such sessions, hypnotherapy “becomes a sacred practice… meditation with a purpose, therapy with a soul”.Somatic (Body-Centered) Hypnotherapy – exploring how the body stores trauma and how hypnotic techniques can help regulate the nervous system and release physical stress. Readers learn to incorporate breathwork, body awareness, and even therapeutic touch (with consent) as part of holistic healing.Each part of the book is rich with step-by-step techniques, scripts, and exercises, effectively making it a workbook for skill-building. Gallardo often pauses to encourage the reader to practice on themselves: self-hypnosis exercises, mindfulness drills, journaling prompts, and other reflective activities accompany the chapters. The tone is encouraging and experiential – the goal is not just to learn about hypnotherapy, but to undergo a transformation alongside the text. The author shares numerous case studies and anecdotes from his own practice, bringing the material to life. For instance, we meet individuals like “James,” whose journey from anxiety to serenity illustrates the concept of Fundamental Peace in action. In another story, a client’s encounter with an “inner light” during trance helps him realize he is not defined by his trauma. These real-world examples, combined with Gallardo’s gentle coaching voice, make the reading experience both informative and deeply human. It reads at times like a collection of healing stories – which adds to its inspiring, almost journalistic narrative quality.Crucially, Gallardo backs up techniques with insights from psychology and neuroscience. He cites pioneers and researchers: one chapter weaves in the findings of Bessel van der Kolk on trauma memory and Stephen Porges’s Polyvagal theory to explain why certain hypnotic approaches help regulate the nervous system. In another section, he references Milton Erickson’s permissive language patterns and Aaron Beck’s cognitive therapy principles, showing how they converge in hypnotherapy practice. This blend of evidence-based practice and spiritual understanding gives the book a broad appeal – it speaks to clinical professionals, holistic healers, and curious spiritual seekers all at once.From the Classroom to the WorldIt’s no coincidence that The Essential Guide to Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization aligns with Gallardo’s academic work. As mentioned, Luis Miguel Gallardo is a Professor of Practice at Shoolini University (at the Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness) in India. There, he leads an innovative course called Fundamentals and Practice of Hypnotherapy – a program open to university students eager to learn hypnosis as a tool for personal and professional growth. This course, much like the book, “bridges two powerful traditions: the clinical precision of Western psychology and the soul-centered wisdom of Eastern spirituality”. Gallardo’s dual role as an educator and practitioner means the book is both scholarly and down-to-earth. He has effectively taken the curriculum he teaches – which covers everything from Mesmer’s history of hypnosis to Yogic meditation techniques – and expanded it into this 500+ page volume for a global audience. The depth and breadth of the content reflect what one might expect from a university syllabus, yet the inviting tone makes it suitable for independent readers.By linking the book to his program, Gallardo underscores that this isn’t just theory—these are the same principles he’s actively applying and testing in the classroom and therapy room. Students at Shoolini University who attend his lectures on hypnotherapy will find a companion in this text, and vice versa: readers of the book gain a window into a pioneering academic course that treats hypnotherapy as a bridge between “inner science and outer splendor”. In both realms, Gallardo’s mission is clear: to empower a new generation of healers who are as comfortable discussing brainwave patterns and cognitive-behavioral techniques as they are exploring meditation, karma, or non-dual philosophy. Few guides on hypnotherapy attempt this full integration, which is why this book stands out as the most comprehensive guide of its kind.About the Author and Visionary Behind the GuideLuis Miguel Gallardo wears many hats – and that rich background feeds into the uniqueness of the book. He is the creator of the Meta Pets Method, a transformational system for personal growth that uses storytelling and symbolism to help people integrate their “shadow” and discover inner wholeness. He is also the founder of the World Happiness Foundation and director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations-established University for Peace. With an MBA and a Master’s in Peace Studies, as well as certifications in hypnotherapy and mental health coaching, Gallardo combines rigorous training with a deep passion for consciousness and well-being. His previous books – from Unlocking the Hidden Light to Happytalism – all explore dimensions of happiness, healing, and human potential. This latest guide is the culmination of his journey so far, uniting all these threads.Gallardo’s voice throughout the book is one of a compassionate teacher and visionary. He frequently reminds the reader of the purpose behind the techniques: healing is ultimately about love, presence, and truth. “Hypnotherapy, at its core, is not about control — it is about releasing what is false so that the truth of who we are can emerge”, he affirms. In other words, the trance is never the end goal; it is a means to help people shed illusions and reconnect with their authentic self. In the final chapters, Gallardo speaks directly to the practitioner within the reader, urging them to embrace qualities like curiosity, empathy, and self-care on their professional path. The book itself feels like a journey — one that ends with the reader not only more knowledgeable, but also more centered and inspired to serve others.A Practical, Inspiring Guide for All SeekersIn a style that is journalistic (rich with stories and interviews in spirit) yet spiritual and uplifting, Hypnotherapy: The Essential Guide to Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization manages to be many things at once. It is a reference manual filled with techniques, a workbook with exercises, and a inspirational narrative about what it means to heal oneself and others. Whether one is a seasoned therapist looking to deepen their practice, a student just beginning to explore the field, or simply a curious soul yearning for “a state of inner serenity and wholeness”, this book provides a roadmap.Early readers have begun calling it the most comprehensive guide to hypnotherapy currently available – and it’s easy to see why. From the ancient wisdom of the Upanishads to the latest in trauma therapy, from one’s first induction script to the profound heights of conscious realization, Gallardo leaves no stone unturned. Yet, despite its scope, the guide remains grounded in compassion. Its ultimate message is one of hope: Fundamental Peace is possible – for you, for your clients, and by extension for humanity… it is an achievable state of being that starts within each individual and ripples outward. In a world often plagued by stress and division, Gallardo’s book lights a candle in the dark, showing a way forward through the subconscious mind.For those ready to embark on this journey, the path to Fundamental Peace and Conscious Realization awaits – and this book may well be the lantern needed to illuminate that path. With Luis Miguel Gallardo as a knowledgeable and heart-centered guide, readers are in excellent hands. As the author himself encourages: “Go forth and be the compassionate guide… the light-bearer of peace. The world needs you, and you are ready”. 