Traffic Alert - Vt Route 7A Shaftsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 7A is reduced to one lane in the area of Daniels Camp Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.