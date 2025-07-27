ICO Construction & Remodeling Launches Comprehensive New Website to Better Serve Colleyville Homeowners

Enhanced Digital Platform Showcases Award-Winning Kitchen Remodeling and Bathroom Remodeling Services for North Texas Community

COLLYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICO Construction & Remodeling , a leading home renovation contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for over a decade, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website at icodallas.com . The new digital platform provides Colleyville homeowners with enhanced access to the company's comprehensive construction and remodeling services, featuring an expanded portfolio of kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling projects.The website redesign reflects ICO Construction & Remodeling's commitment to transparency and customer service excellence, offering detailed information about the company's specialized services including kitchen renovations, bathroom remodeling, outdoor construction, interior design, roofing services, and design-build solutions. The platform specifically highlights the company's expertise in serving Colleyville residents with customized home improvement solutions tailored to local architectural styles and community needs."This new website represents our ongoing dedication to providing Colleyville homeowners with the best possible experience from initial consultation through project completion," said Ilia Ay, Owner and Co-Founder of ICO Construction & Remodeling. "Our enhanced digital presence allows us to better showcase our craftsmanship and connect with families looking to transform their homes through quality kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling services."Comprehensive Service Portfolio for Colleyville MarketThe new website emphasizes ICO Construction & Remodeling's full-service approach to home renovation, featuring specialized sections for:• Kitchen Remodeling: Complete kitchen renovations featuring modern cabinetry options from budget-friendly RTA cabinets to elegant custom designs, professional installation, and comprehensive project management• Bathroom Remodeling: Primary bathroom renovations, guest bathroom updates, and bathtub to shower conversions using premium materials and innovative design solutions• Outdoor Construction: Custom deck building, patio construction, fence installation, pergola builds, and gate installation services• Interior Finishes: Professional interior design services ensuring cohesive, polished living spaces• Roofing Services: New installations, storm damage repair, and insurance claims assistance• Design-Build Services: Integrated approach combining design, planning, and construction into seamless project deliveryIndustry Recognition and Professional StandardsICO Construction & Remodeling's expertise is backed by prestigious industry credentials, including membership in the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). The company has maintained Better Business Bureau accreditation since 2023 and operates as a fully licensed and insured general contractor in compliance with Texas building codes and OSHA safety regulations."Our team stays at the forefront of industry standards and innovation through continuous training and professional development," noted Or Cohen, Co-Owner and Project Manager. "This commitment to excellence is reflected in our extensive portfolio of over 260 completed projects and our reputation for delivering exceptional results on schedule and within budget."Local Expertise with National StandardsBased at 1901 Industrial Blvd, Suite 206 in Colleyville, ICO Construction & Remodeling combines hometown values with industry-leading practices to serve the unique needs of North Texas homeowners. The company's approach emphasizes personalized service, transparent communication, and attention to detail that has earned recognition through numerous customer testimonials and industry awards.The new website features an enhanced project gallery showcasing the company's diverse portfolio of kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling projects completed throughout Colleyville and surrounding communities. Interactive elements allow potential clients to explore design options, review detailed service descriptions, and easily schedule no-obligation consultations.About ICO Construction & RemodelingFounded over a decade ago, ICO Construction & Remodeling has established itself as a premier home renovation contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and comprehensive home improvement services, combining innovative design solutions with superior craftsmanship. As proud members of NARI and NKBA, ICO Construction & Remodeling maintains the highest industry standards while delivering personalized service to each client.The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout North Texas, with particular expertise in areas including Colleyville, Dallas, Plano, Arlington, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Irving, McKinney, and Garland. All projects are backed by comprehensive warranties and ongoing support to ensure long-term client satisfaction.Contact InformationICO Construction & Remodeling1901 Industrial Blvd, Suite 206Colleyville, TX 76034Phone: (469) 410-9482Website: https://icodallas.com/areas-served/colleyville-tx/

