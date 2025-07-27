Berlin Barracks / Missing Persons

Submit Release
CASE#: 25A3005078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                       

STATION: VSP Berlin                   

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2025 @ 1836 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Persons

 

MISSING PERSON: Sheila Uris                                           

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report that Sheila Uris of Waitsfield was reported missing. Uris was last seen at 1200 hours leaving her home in Waitsfield in her black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze bearing VT registration GTT594. Uris is described at a white female with blue eyes, grey hair and is approximately 5'5" in height weighing about 110 lbs. Anyone with any information or sightings are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police in Berlin.

 

 

 

 

