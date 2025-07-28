Veteran-Turned-Author Shares Candid Story of Addiction, Redemption, and Faith in New Memoir
Ryan's new book, God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You, offers readers a raw, faith-filled account of overcoming trauma, addiction, and personal loss.
Raised in a small town in North Dakota, Reichert describes his early years as turbulent, marked by emotional conflict and a strong sense of not fitting in. His journey through 23 years in the Army, spanning combat deployments, leadership roles, and emotional scars, ultimately left him feeling disconnected and overwhelmed. After his retirement, his struggle with prescription drug and alcohol addiction deepened, leading to personal and familial collapse.
“I reached rock bottom in 2023,” Reichert says. “But in that lowest moment, I found God again.”
God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You explores Reichert’s road to sobriety and spiritual renewal. The book is structured around both his personal story and actionable steps grounded in scripture, offering encouragement to others in crisis. Each chapter provides readers with spiritual tools like emotional awareness, prayer, daily discipline, and faith-centered goal setting.
Key themes include:
Confronting fear and spiritual warfare
Overcoming addiction and finding lasting purpose
Using emotional pain as a catalyst for change
Rebuilding faith through daily spiritual practice
Encouraging personal responsibility and forgiveness
Reichert, now sober and actively involved in his local community, uses his experiences to support others facing their own battles. His involvement includes men’s Bible studies, veteran support, and mentorship roles aimed at guiding people out of the shadows of addiction and into the light of grace.
“Our Protector Development is not just a story of recovery,” Reichert explains. “It’s a message for anyone who thinks they’ve gone too far to come back. You haven’t. God is still calling.”
About the Author
Ryan T. Reichert is a combat veteran, father, and born-again Christian. Through personal trials and triumphs, he is now dedicated to helping others reclaim their faith, overcome adversity, and walk boldly in God’s grace. God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You is his first published memoir.
