Scott Peterson Releases Memoir, Sharing His Life Journey of Faith and Purpose

Destiny’s Call reflects on Scott's life led by faith, sharing his journey from a Midwestern childhood to fulfilling his purpose in ministry and family.

What He’s done for me, He can do for you. God has a purpose and destiny for each one of us.” — Scott Peterson

BENICIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Peterson’s memoir, Destiny’s Call , takes readers on a journey of faith, family, and discovering God’s purpose for one’s life. This deeply personal account spans Peterson’s childhood, his experiences growing up in a Midwestern family in the 1960s, and the extraordinary transformation that occurred after he found faith in Jesus Christ. It’s a story about the power of faith to guide a person through life’s challenges and to lead them to unexpected and beautiful destinations.As a child of the ’60s, Peterson was deeply affected by the turmoil of the Viet Nam War, Civil Rights Movement and the Hippie culture. He grew up in a middle-class family in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he didn’t have any particular aspirations beyond the ordinary. Hoping that by attending college would possibly keep him from being drafted and sent to Viet Nam, he had no other decisive career goals Despite that, Peterson’s life was shaped by the moments where he felt something deeper calling to him, a connection he later recognized as God’s hand in his life.His story truly begins when he found his faith. “When I put my faith in Jesus, my life was changed. I discovered my purpose,” Peterson writes. This moment of clarity set the course for everything that followed. Looking back on his life, Peterson is able to see how God was working behind the scenes, guiding him toward his destiny and giving him a life he never could have imagined. The memoir shares these pivotal moments where Peterson learned to trust God, leading to a life that was bigger, richer, and more fulfilling than he ever thought possible.One of the most significant events in Peterson’s life was meeting his wife, Betsy, on New Year’s Eve in 1969. “Of all the experiences in my life of all the people I’ve known, and all the places I’ve traveled, none compares to the joy of knowing her,” he says. Their marriage has been a bedrock for Peterson’s life, and his love for Betsy is evident throughout his story. Their relationship, built on faith and shared values, was the foundation for their growing family. Today, they have seven children and countless memories of a life well-lived together. Peterson’s story is a celebration of that partnership, which remains as strong as ever after more than 50 years of marriage.In Destiny’s Call, Peterson reflects on the unpredictability of life and how God’s plan often unfolds in unexpected ways. He recalls how he never imagined he would become a father of seven or find himself in a career of such purpose. He admits that at times, he couldn’t see where God was leading him, but he trusted that there was a plan. He encourages readers to trust in God’s timing and to be open to the surprises that life may bring.Through stories of his career, family life, and personal struggles, Peterson reveals the many lessons he learned about living with purpose. He talks about the jobs he had, the places he traveled, and the people he met along the way. All of these pieces of his life came together in a beautiful mosaic that led him to his true calling.One of the most powerful aspects of Peterson’s journey was his work in Christian radio. He was called to use his life to help spread God’s word, and he found his calling in the world of radio. He recalls the exact moment he felt God calling him to open a Christian radio station. “You are going to operate your own Christian radio station by the time you are 25,” he heard clearly in his mind. It was a moment that changed the course of his life, and one that led him to pursue a career in Christian broadcasting.Peterson’s first radio job was in a small town in Western Nebraska. “I didn’t have a clue what I was doing, but I knew I was doing what I was called to do,” he writes. His radio career wasn’t easy, but it was filled with purpose. He had to learn the ropes and start from the bottom, but he was determined to make it work. His story is a reminder that even when you don’t know the steps ahead, if you trust God and follow His lead, everything falls into place.As his radio career took off, Peterson felt a growing sense of responsibility to use his platform to encourage others in their own faith journeys. He started a program called “Jesus Country,” which focused on country music with a Christian twist. The program was a hit, and it became clear that Peterson was fulfilling his calling in more ways than one.In addition to his work in radio, Peterson shares his experience with ministry. As he grew in his faith, he felt God calling him to serve others in a deeper way. Over time, he became involved in youth ministry and was eventually ordained as a pastor. Despite the challenges of balancing a career in radio and full-time ministry, Peterson remained committed to his faith and to his community. His passion for helping others find their purpose, just as he had, is evident in every chapter of his memoir.Throughout the book, Peterson writes about the importance of family, faith, and the role that trusting God’s plan plays in living a fulfilled life. His life is a testament to the fact that God’s plans for us are often bigger and more beautiful than we can ever imagine. Through every challenge, Peterson found that God was with him, guiding him toward his purpose. The memoir is not just about Peterson’s journey, but about the way God works in all of our lives.What Peterson hopes readers take away from Destiny’s Call is simple: Trust in God’s plan, believe in His timing, and never give up on the dreams He places in your heart. The story of his life is proof that God is always working behind the scenes, even when we can’t see it.Peterson writes: “What He’s done for me, He can do for you. God has a purpose and destiny for each one of us.” Destiny’s Call is a call to action for anyone who is searching for their purpose, struggling with their faith, or looking for inspiration to keep going. Peterson’s life is a reminder that even the most ordinary person can live an extraordinary life when they follow God’s lead.This memoir is not just for those of faith, but for anyone who needs encouragement to persevere, trust in their own purpose, and dream bigger than they ever thought possible.About The Author:Scott Peterson received the call to start a Christian Radio Station soon after he married Betsy, his High School sweetheart. Following God’s lead, they were led on a journey that took them to Western Nebraska. Through a number of dramatic events that border the miraculous, the station was built and continues to thrive to this day. Having completed their assignment in Nebraska, Scott and Betsy moved to Northern California, where Scott was called to pastor The Hill-Vallejo. Under his leadership that spanned more than 3 decades, The Hill became a diverse congregation known by their outreach ministry to the community they served.They founded the Vallejo Dream Center, and for 25 years, the Vallejo Outreach was an important demonstration of compassion and care for the city. Since retiring from the pastorate, Scott and Betsy continue to host trips to Israel and travel the globe serving various missionaries. In over 50 years of marriage, God blessed them with 7 children and 18 grandchildren.Published Books Links:• Amazon: https://a.co/d/9FixSe7 • Lulu: https://www.lulu.com/shop/scott-peterson/destinys-call/ebook/product-yvykp56.html?q=destiny%27s+call+by+scott&page=1&pageSize=4 • Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/ww/en/ebook/destiny-s-call-7?sId=e3210f38-b0fd-46f9-ab17-e3305ce6910b

