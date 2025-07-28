A Warm Parable by Bruce Piasecki: Stan the Man, Back to Basics
Stan the man is more thanhis job. Stan is a modern man, a warm man. As a Polish immigant his story is one of faith, family, and good will.
"This book offers bursts of creative social history, wth humanitarian grandeur." You can click on the BOOKBABY bookstore webpage under this title to find a way to look for free inside the book, examining his five parts, and the logic of its creative vignettes.
Mia Funk goes further in her introduction, noting:
"This small treasure remains a profound celebration of the creative force of everyday people."
You can watch a new PBS teaser on Bruce Piasecki's career at his author page, www.brucepiasecki.com. After two dozen books, the new generation has now made a webpage cartoon summing up his last ten books at www.thedoingmorewithlessguy.com.
Piasecki notes: Even now the people checking out his food in supermarkets or his new generation friends at the YMCA refer to him as the doing more with less guy. "I guess they are right! Easier names than Bruce Piasecki get remembered and magnified. That is what Tom Wolfe, the great film and book writer, said when he elected me to the Lotos Club in Manhattan fifteen years back.
