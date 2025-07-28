A Warm Parable by Bruce Piasecki: Stan the Man, Back to Basics

Picture used in Worth Magazine when elected Winner of 2025 TOP 100 WORTH AWARD

Stan the man is more thanhis job. Stan is a modern man, a warm man. As a Polish immigant his story is one of faith, family, and good will.

A parable like this one is as story that is told to illustrrate moral and spiritual truth. And Bruce delivers. He tells us that it is a free world. The choice is ours. We create joy.” — Bill Novelli

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mia Funk, the founder of the global podcast series Creative Process, found Bruce Piasecki for a series of podcasts from his prior New York Times bestseller Doing More with Less. She has written a brilliant summary of his work, and introduction to Stan the Man in the BOOKBABY edition, where she notes:"This book offers bursts of creative social history, wth humanitarian grandeur." You can click on the BOOKBABY bookstore webpage under this title to find a way to look for free inside the book, examining his five parts, and the logic of its creative vignettes.Mia Funk goes further in her introduction, noting:"This small treasure remains a profound celebration of the creative force of everyday people."You can watch a new PBS teaser on Bruce Piasecki's career at his author page, www.brucepiasecki.com . After two dozen books, the new generation has now made a webpage cartoon summing up his last ten books at www.thedoingmorewithlessguy.com Piasecki notes: Even now the people checking out his food in supermarkets or his new generation friends at the YMCA refer to him as the doing more with less guy. "I guess they are right! Easier names than Bruce Piasecki get remembered and magnified. That is what Tom Wolfe, the great film and book writer, said when he elected me to the Lotos Club in Manhattan fifteen years back.

