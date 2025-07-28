A Warm Parable by Bruce Piasecki: Stan the Man, Back to Basics

Winner of 2025 TOP 100 WORTH AWARD

The writing style of this fable is a rich, introspective blend of realism and surrealism, characterized by the use of vivid, sensory details and dreamline joys.

A parable, like this one about Stan the man, is a story that is told to illustrate moral and spiritual truth. And Bruce Piasecki delivers again, here in his 26th book. The choice is ours.” — Bill Novelli

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Your books challenge readers to embrace simplicity, sustainability, and frugality as pathways to a thriving life. What inspired this philosophy?The quest began after a ton of questions hit my early life. Why did my father die at 39 when I was three? I was trying to wake him from a night’s rest, until my mother noticed. Why did my mother never remarry (out of love of children)? Why was I born close to or below the poverty line for Long Island? Without a car until after college? Why was I blessed with a competitive rage that I turned into the arts of competitive frugality?In the daily quest for answers that were less than delusional, but primary, I found that simplicity, sustainability and refinement on the page of my values, and frugality gave me the most reliable answers thru youth, and especially as I matured my organization and hired people far more pragmatic and professionally credentialed than I. This was what I summed up in my book Doing More with Team for John Wiley in 2016A writer’s journey starts early, with my first book now out over 50 years ago. The pattern has been consistent. Resulting in about a new book every two years based on recent lived experiences and social history. My models are Franklin, Abe Lincoln, Winston Churchill, and many others in this tradition of writing from the heart, with compositional skills, in the vivid styles of personal narrative. Be not afraid of this style.The formula is quite simple-- and obliterating of other professional options. If you go down into the mine of self-discovery, you find—or at least I found—a sustaining delight in waking to use the axe of my imagination to swing wildly each morning—before my family awoke and before college scholarships for basketball—at the mine’s upper reaches. This swinging of the imagination brought gold dust to my eyebrows. The public noticed for several reasons I am still trying to figure out after 26 books and running a small corporation for 42 years.My most recent parable, Stan the Man, Back to Basics, ends with this summary point:“Stan did not want to be tethered to the ground. His dream-work was his real work, after all, and his fascination in people as people was the dirty truth. He would study them all day, as they thought him simple and even rude in his directions.Vital lies, and simple truths, Stan thought, as he turned by his sister’s church, The Lady of Lourdes, off a small mall and past his high school.When we get back to basics, we are no longer tied to the earth, but instead, swing, thanks to the remarkable length of the ropes of the imagination, in an open box, in the open air. We stay in the common and commodious car of the imagination as we dream, and as we walk, if we want to.Be not afraid.”Like in a Shakespearean masterpiece, this narrative if offered in five stages, the opening about Stan's stepping into history thru his dreams. Then the read moves rapidly into skipping into youth and music; and then stepping back into family and friends. The penultimate scenes involve the lead characteres dramatic encounters with the funeral of a friend called "Near the Threshold of Joy". The last sequence is aptly phrased: "Stepping into the Library that Lasts." Find a joyful read in picking up this short explosive books.The Book Baby edition also offers 5 vignettes reprinted from Piasecki's Memoir, Doing More with One Life. This creative memoir became the backbone of a PBS special called DOING MORE WITH LESS: THE BEN FRANKLIN WAY about Piasecki's career in buisness and as a globe travelling speaker and writer. See PBS teaser at www.brucepiasecki.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.