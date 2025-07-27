Dr. Robin West of the USA Received Official Credentials as Certified World Civility Ambassador and Spokesperson

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West of Illinois, USA Humanitarian Diplomat and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya presents Dr. Robin L. West of the USA with Global Humanitarian Award International award ceremony for newly appointed Worlds Civility Ambassadors, and Civility Spokespersons. iChange Nations (TM) Senior Global Consultant Dr. Temesgen Fessehaye, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of the USA, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin L. West, and Robinson West World Civility Ambassador Dr. Lawrence Mukolwe of Kenya, Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, Global Humanitarian Award Recipient Dr. Robin West of the USA, and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Edinah Kangwana Mbs of Kenya

The world needs more voices promoting civility and fostering a spirit of cooperation and collaboration. Dr. Robin West is one of those voices.” — Amb. Dominic Obadiah, Humanitarian Diplomat

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Robin West , a committed practitioner in the field of civility, has been officially recognized as a certified World Civility Ambassador and spokesperson. She received her training credentials from the Global Civility Leadership Institute at a ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya, at the Trademark Hotel.Dr. West has dedicated her career to promoting civility and its many components, and her certification as a World Civility Ambassador further solidifies her commitment to this cause. With her extensive knowledge and experience, she is well-equipped to educate and inspire individuals and organizations to embrace civility in all aspects of their lives.As a certified World Civility Ambassador, Dr. West is available for presentations and workshops on civility matters. She offers practical strategies and tools to help individuals and organizations cultivate a culture of civility, respect, and understanding. Her engaging and informative sessions have been well-received by audiences worldwide, and she is eager to continue spreading the message of civility.In an interview following the presentation of her credentials, Dr. West expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to become a certified World Civility Ambassador and her commitment to promoting civility globally. She also thanked the Global Civility Leadership Institute for its dedication to creating a more civil and harmonious world. With her certification, Dr. West is poised to make a significant impact in promoting civility and creating positive change in society.The Global Civility Leadership Institute seeks to promote global understanding, cultivate civility, and offer training programs that foster respectful dialogue and effective communication. The institute’s objectives include defining civility, exploring cultural differences, developing effective dialogue skills, and establishing safe spaces for open discussions. Additionally, the institute seeks to encourage active listening, empathy, collaboration, conflict resolution, and reconciliation. By achieving these objectives, participants will develop increased empathy, improved communication skills, and enhanced global citizenship, ultimately becoming ambassadors for civility and promoting a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.The Global Civility Leadership Institute was created to address the need for greater civility, empathy, and understanding in personal and public interactions by providing a platform for education, training, and community-building that fosters a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.To contact Dr. Robin West or one of the other Certified Civility Ambassadors and Spokespersons, please visit the Global Civility Leadership Institute contact page . Let us all join hands with Dr. West in promoting civility and creating a more respectful and inclusive world for all.

