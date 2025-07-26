AMO Halts Smugglers in Offshore Operation

Puerto Rico — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents have successfully interdicted a significant drug smuggling operation, arresting two U.S. citizens and seizing over 580 pounds of cocaine en route from the Dominican Republic.

On July 20, 2025, an Air and Marine Operations asset detected a Surface Target of Interest (STOI) approximately 6 miles west of Mona Island. The Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit (MMMU) was notified and launched a Coastal Interceptor Vessel to interdict the target. Less than 30 minutes after launching Marine Interdiction Agents acquired a visual on the STOI and intercepted a sport fisher vessel approximately 5 nautical miles west of Cabo Rojo. Two individuals onboard admitted to travelling from Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic. Soon thereafter, a Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD) marine unit responded to the scene and provided support to escort the vessel back to the MMMU for safe inspection where it was discovered that the two individuals were smuggling 236 cellophane wrapped bricks of cocaine.

The interdiction, part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region, resulted in the seizure of the illicit cargo and the apprehension of those responsible. AMO's swift and decisive action serves as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies in safeguarding our borders and

illegal activities at sea.

AMO leadership underscores the dangers of cocaine and commends the collaboration between multiple agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Caribbean Air & Marine Operations Center, PRPD, and the Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas. The successful interdiction of this smuggling attempt highlights the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation in safeguarding our borders and communities from the harmful effects of illicit drugs.

The cocaine, vessel and two subjects were subsequently transferred over to HSI and DEA for further investigation and prosecution.